Here’s How Disney Is Making the Annual Pass Worth It Again (Hint: $49 Tickets)

For a while, Disney World Annual Passholders were starting to ask the tough question: Is this still worth it? Between price increases, blackout dates, and fewer perks than in the past, even the most loyal fans were beginning to hesitate. But this summer? Disney’s clearly trying to win Passholders back — and they’re not being subtle about it.

From limited-time discounts to exclusive treats and lounges, it feels like the golden days of being an Annual Passholder are starting to make a comeback. Let’s break down what you can take advantage of right now.

$49 Water Park Tickets? Yes, That’s Real

This is the perk that’s making the biggest splash (pun fully intended). For a limited time, Annual Passholders can score 1-day tickets to Disney World’s water parks for just $49 plus tax. That’s nearly half off the usual price, and with both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach finally open at the same time, it’s the perfect way to cool off during a hot Florida summer.

Whether you’re after the lazy river or ready to take on the Crush ‘n’ Gusher, this deal alone makes the Annual Pass feel like a smart investment again.

Keep in mind that you can get into a Disney Water Park for free on your check-in day if you’re staying at a Disney Resort.

Dining Discounts You’ll Actually Use

Let’s be real — Passholder dining discounts are usually nice, but nothing groundbreaking. That changes this June. Disney is offering a massive 40% off at several popular restaurants on select days, including:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Cape May Cafe (dinner only)

Hollywood & Vine

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Tusker House Restaurant (lunch and dinner)

The catch? It’s only Monday through Thursday, but if you can swing a weekday visit, this deal is totally worth rearranging your plans for.

A Lounge Just for You

This one might fly under the radar, but it’s a gem: an exclusive Passholder Lounge in EPCOT. Open now through July 13, the lounge is tucked inside Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion. It’s air-conditioned (bless), has free snacks and water, device charging stations, and even a free button.

In the heat of the summer, this quiet escape is basically priceless.

New Magnet, Exclusive Merch, and an Artsy Tumbler

What’s a Passholder perk season without a new magnet? This summer’s design features Maleficent, and you can grab it at EPCOT’s Creations Shop through July 31.

There’s also a Joey Chou-designed tumbler available for mobile order that includes a drink of your choice, plus Passholder-exclusive merch like hats and tees at select park locations.

Sweet Tooth? Try the Cruella Ice Cream Sundae

Over at Hollywood Scoops in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s a Passholder-exclusive sundae inspired by Cruella herself. It’s loaded with cookies-and-cream ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, and mini chocolate chips — all in a house-made chocolate waffle bowl. It’s stylish, it’s delicious, and it’s only available through July 31.

Sip Your Way Around the Parks With Joffrey’s

Joffrey’s is offering five special Passholder-only drinks themed to different parks — and there’s even a fun little stamp card involved. If you try them all and complete your card, you can redeem it for a special beverage holder at Disney Springs.

From the Caramel Dreams Cold Brew at Magic Kingdom to the Jambo Cocoa Freeze at Animal Kingdom, each one brings a unique flavor twist to your day in the parks.

Discounts on After Hours Events (Yes, Please)

After Hours events are pricey — there’s no way around it. But this month, Passholders can grab:

$30 off After Hours at Hollywood Studios

$30 off After Hours at EPCOT

$15 off H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon

It may not be free, but that discount makes the ticket price a little easier to justify if you’re trying to avoid summer crowds and enjoy shorter waits.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Deal and DVC Savings, Too

Planning ahead? Passholders can also grab $10 off Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets on select August and September dates. And if you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge into Disney Vacation Club, there’s an extra $1,000 off select DVC memberships this summer for current Passholders.

Disney’s Making It Hard Not to Visit

When you tally up all of these perks — food discounts, water park deals, special snacks, and exclusive spaces — it’s pretty clear that Disney is trying to remind us all why the Annual Pass used to feel like such a good deal.

And honestly? With offers like these, it’s starting to feel that way again.