Disney World Is Slashing Prices by 40% This Summer, but There’s a Catch

Guests can save big during their next trip to Walt Disney World. Here’s how.

Filled with fun rides, thrilling attractions, incredible shows, and beloved characters, it’s no wonder why Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests can choose from roller coasters, dark rides, live shows, or just a relaxing night out during their time at Disney World, with new experiences always around the corner.

Dining is a key part of a Disney vacation, with the resort featuring dozens of incredible places to grab a savory snack, sweet treats, and more. There’s no denying that a Disney World vacation comes with a hefty price tag, though the company has rolled out a number of special discounts for those looking to save as much as possible on their next trip.

The latest offer involves dining, with Disney World introducing a limited-time savings of 40% for a select class of guests.

Walt Disney World Announces 40% Off Dining for Passholders

Disney World officially revealed the details for its upcoming V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days event, which includes some deep discounts on select dining locations. For a limited time, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to save 40% on dining starting in May.

The discount will be applied to the following restaurants Monday to Thursday beginning May 14 through June 30, 2025:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Cape May Cafe (dinner only)

Hollywood & Vine

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Tusker House Restaurant

These aren’t the only places guests can save big, with the following restaurants offering the same 40% discount Monday to Thursday beginning July 1 through July 31, 2025:

Ale & Compass Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

The Diamond Horseshoe

Tiffins Restaurant

Whispering Canyon Cafe

This year will be very exciting for Walt Disney World. As we covered above, several great discounts are available to guests, with 2025 marks the beginning of one of the resort’s most exciting, transformational, and uncharted time periods yet.

Several projects are in the early stages of development, with Disney announcing a packed slate of ideas, rides, and attractions during the company’s D23 event in 2024. New experiences are coming to all four of Disney World’s theme parks, with Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios seeing some of the biggest changes.

Starting with Magic Kingdom, work is expected to start soon on the park’s upcoming new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise. A new “E-ticket” attraction similar to Disneyland’s Radiator Springs Racers will be built in Frontierland, providing a breath of fresh air to the decades-old western-themed land.

The Pixar influence doesn’t stop at Magic Kingdom, with a new land based on Monsters Inc. set to come to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the coming years, too. Dubbed “Monstropolis,” this new land will feature its own set of attractions and experiences, with the area’s big draw being a new suspended roller coaster.

While exciting, some of these projects, namely the Cars expansion coming to Magic Kingdom, have been met with controversy and backlash, as some fans feel Lightning McQueen is not a good fit for Disney’s original Florida theme park.

Other exciting projects include a complete overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with half of the park’s prehistoric land closing permanently in January.

Are you planning a trip to Walt Disney World this year?