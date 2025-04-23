‘Harry Potter’ Ride Faces Emergency Evacuation at Epic Universe, Riders Forced To Walk Off

One of Universal’s newest theme park attractions recently broke down, revealing all the secrets that lie within.

While there are numerous theme parks worldwide, each with its own unique rides and attractions, Orlando, Florida, remains one of the biggest entertainment capitals of the world. From Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando, some of the best attractions can be found here. The city is soon to be home to Epic Universe, which will likely be one of the most talked-about theme parks for the next several years.

The park is just weeks away from its official grand opening, with excitement and hype practically through the roof. The new park is currently in the midst of technical rehearsals, with employees and other special guests getting the chance to explore Epic Universe during preview events. This time is being used to work out any kinks and issues ahead of opening day, with one guest managing to capture the moment after one of the park’s most ambitious rides broke down.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Breaks Down, Guests Evacuated

Reddit user Claytaco04 was one of the many guests who were evacuated from Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, sharing photos of the breakdown in their post. This Harry Potter-themed thrill ride takes guests up and down in complete darkness, utilizing the very best in theme park technology. Riders have called the attraction a mix of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, two all-time classic Universal rides.

However, Battle at the Ministry has proven to be quite complicated to get running, as the ride did not open alongside the rest of the park when Epic Universe’s preview windows first began. Recently, dozens of riders were forced to walk off the attraction during a stoppage.

WARNING: Spoilers for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

The guest claims the ride was stuck for roughly half an hour before evacuating, taking the opportunity to snap several photos during the breakdown, one of a fake ride car and several of the ride’s massive interior. Battle at the Ministry swoops guests up, down, and sideways through the massive Ministry of Magic as seen in several of the films. While guests can get a sense of scale while riding, rare lights-on photos like the ones shared above truly are incredible.

Battle at the Ministry is one of several exciting attractions at Epic Universe, though it joins two others as being the park’s most high-profile rides. The other two include Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, an ultra-immersive and highly detailed dark ride, as well as Stardust Racers, an intense dueling roller coaster. While Epic Universe has a lot to offer, both Battle at the Ministry and Monsters Unchained have received the most praise, with riders calling the two attractions some of the best theme park experiences in the country.

Epic Universe is split into several distinct lands, one based on Super Mario and another on the world of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Battle at the Ministry is located inside the Epic Universe’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter land.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025, a day that will undoubtedly go down in theme park history.

Are you planning on visiting Epic Universe this year?