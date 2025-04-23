Days After Locking Doors, Disney Demolishes Adults-Only Area

Walt Disney World Resort is marketing to families this summer, offering a free kids dining plan and discounted Disney Resort hotel rooms. Amid the family-friendly push, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn closed its beloved adults-only piano bar, Jellyrolls. Now, just days after the bar’s doors closed for the final time, demolition has begun.

For over 20 years, Jellyrolls sat along Crescent Lake, just steps from EPCOT’s International Gateway. Many adult Walt Disney World Resort guests considered the dueling piano bar a tradition, bringing a rare, kid-friendly night of laughter and music to their otherwise family-friendly vacations.

Unfortunately, after announcing plans to relocate earlier this year, Jellyrolls played its last tunes on April 19, 2025. The final night was one to remember as crowds flocked to the bar to sing along to the perfect final songs: “Piano Man” and “My Life,” which was the first tune ever played at Jellyrolls when it opened in 1996.

Now, just days after Jellyrolls locked its doors, Walt Disney World Resort has begun demolition on the dueling piano bar. On Tuesday, WDWNT reported that crews have already removed the “J,” “E,” and “L” letters from the bright purple sign that adorned Disney’s BoardWalk for nearly 30 years. Guests spotted the removed letters on a golf cart nearby before Disney cast members whisked them away.

Crews had also removed a “dueling piano bar” sign and the round Jellyrolls logo from the side of the blue building. Metal posts and support structures remain on the building where the removed signs and letters used to be.

According to WDWNT, an “Awning Works” truck was parked near the Jellyrolls building. The outlet spotted crews removing red awnings over the building’s windows. Green barriers block guest access to the entire area.

Jellyrolls has said it will move to a new location outside Walt Disney World Resort, but hasn’t given any further details. Disney hasn’t confirmed a replacement for its former location at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

Are you disappointed about Jellyrolls closing? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.