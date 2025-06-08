Disney Security Bans Kermit and Muppet Plushes from Park, Threatens 1 Year Ban to Innocent Guests

Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios saw an emotional and unusually hectic day on Saturday, June 7, as MuppetVision 3D played its final show after more than three decades of entertaining fans. The beloved 3D experience — the last attraction personally touched by Muppet creator Jim Henson — has now officially joined the ranks of Disney history.

With word spreading in advance of the closure, fans flooded the park over the past week, with some queuing up first thing in the morning to experience the attraction multiple times before it was gone. On the final day, Disney kept the theater open until park close at 10 p.m. and reserved the very last performance for Disney cast members as a final tribute.

Passion and Puppets: When Fans Become Part of the Show

However, the send-off wasn’t without controversy. Multiple guests reported that Disney security confronted and warned fans who brought Muppet puppets — particularly Kermit and Gonzo — and performed along with the show using character voices.

According to attendees, several fans were told in no uncertain terms that if they continued mimicking the characters with puppets or doing voice impressions during the show, they could be removed and banned from the parks for up to a year.

Kevin Heimbach shared a video of the guest with the Kermit puppet explaining what had happened, “Disney Security Is THREATENING TO BAN Guests For A Year If They Use A Kermit Puppet In The Park.”

“They weren’t yelling or disrupting,” said one visitor who witnessed the incident. “They were just lip-syncing Kermit quietly with a puppet. Then security swooped in like it was a major problem.”

Online reactions were swift, with many questioning whether the enforcement was excessive, especially given the show’s celebratory final day. Others sympathized with Disney’s need to maintain the guest experience, particularly during peak attendance.

Creative Tributes and a Final Show of Fandom

Despite the tension, the final days of MuppetVision 3D* were marked by creative and heartfelt goodbyes. One guest donned full Gonzo cosplay — flower pot included — to re-create the character’s infamous finale, while others live-streamed their ride-throughs or posted decades-old family footage from the early ’90s.

Reddit threads and fan blogs chronicled “farewell marathons,” with some guests aiming to ride the show as many times as possible in a single day. What is usually a walk-on attraction had lines stretching outside the building as nostalgia swept the park.

A New Era for the Muppets — With a Twist

Though the curtain has fallen on MuppetVision 3D*, this isn’t the end for the Muppets at Disney. The characters are being reintroduced as part of a reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster experience, where Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang will join forces with popular musical artists for an energetic “music festival”-themed thrill ride.

The current coaster, which has featured Aerosmith since 1999, will receive a full overhaul in coming years, though the exact launch date of the Muppet version hasn’t been announced.

Meanwhile, the Muppet Courtyard — home to the attraction and Pizza Rizzo — is set to be transformed into a new Monsters Inc.-themed land. A suspended coaster through the factory’s iconic door warehouse will be the land’s headline attraction, a first-of-its-kind ride for a Disney park.

Mixed Emotions from the Fanbase

While some fans are hopeful that these new projects will bring the Muppets to a wider audience, others remain skeptical. The shift from quirky, family-friendly 3D humor to a high-speed coaster leaves a gap that many fear won’t be filled.

“This ride was pure Jim Henson,” one longtime fan commented. “It was weird and silly and full of heart. That’s not easy to replicate at 60 miles an hour upside down.”

As Disney moves into the next phase of its evolving Hollywood Studios lineup, MuppetVision 3D* will live on in fan memories — and in the thousands of farewell photos and puppet tributes that filled the park on its final day.