ALERT: Disney Might Be Reviving Muppet*Vision 3-D in a Whole New Area

It’s official—Muppet*Vision 3-D has closed its curtains after more than three decades at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The final show on June 7, 2025, was filled with nostalgia, long lines, and teary-eyed fans paying tribute to one of the most heartfelt creations Jim Henson ever worked on. With the attraction now permanently shuttered and its home set to be transformed into a Monsters, Inc. land, it seemed like the end of an era for the Muppets in that corner of the park.

But this isn’t the end of the Muppets at Disney World—not by a long shot.

Disney confirmed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will close sometime in early 2026 to make way for a new Muppets-themed reimagining. The new concept will send Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang on a musical journey as they team up with some of the industry’s biggest stars for a rock festival. This isn’t just a simple retheme—this is a full-blown creative overhaul that marks the biggest Muppet investment Disney has made in years.

And now that Muppet-Vision 3-D is gone… it raises an interesting question.

Could the Muppets Return in a Bigger Way?

Right now, the Sunset Showcase Theater next door is home to Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a stage show that gives Cruella, Maleficent, and Captain Hook their moment in the spotlight. But the show—while charming and mischievous—isn’t necessarily expected to be a permanent fixture.

That opens the door to a much bigger idea: what if Disney is quietly preparing to turn the entire area into a full-fledged Muppet Corner?

Let’s break it down.

The Perfect Storm for a Muppet Land

With Muppet*Vision 3-D gone from its original location and the Muppets set to take over a thrill ride that’s practically a headliner attraction in the park, there’s a growing buzz that Disney might not stop there. The area around the Sunset Showcase Theater and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has enough space to become its own themed mini-land.

Imagine this: the Muppets’ chaotic, musical energy spilling over from the coaster into the surrounding area. Sunset Showcase could transform into a Muppet-themed theater experience.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for Disney to revive a retired attraction if fan demand is strong enough. And let’s be honest—Muppet fans are loyal and vocal.

A Fitting Tribute to Jim Henson’s Legacy

When Muppet*Vision 3-D closed, it marked the end of the last attraction Henson himself had a hand in. But reviving the experience—especially with modern updates and humor—could serve as a tribute to both the man and the characters that continue to delight generations.

By housing both a high-thrill ride and a family-friendly theatrical experience in the same Muppet-themed corner, Disney would be catering to a wide range of guests, from longtime fans to newer audiences who’ve discovered the Muppets through Disney+.

Why the Timing Feels Right

Disney has clearly been looking to reinvigorate the Muppets’ role in the parks. The timing of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster overhaul and the closure of Muppet*Vision 3-D seems less like a coincidence and more like the beginning of a carefully planned revival.

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After may be a placeholder to keep the theater space active, but its relatively small footprint and temporary-feeling nature suggest it’s not a long-term commitment. Once the Muppets’ coaster is unveiled in 2026, a full Muppet Corner rollout—possibly complete with a new take on Muppet*Vision 3-D —would make perfect sense.

So… Is It Actually Possible?

Absolutely. It’s speculative for now, but not far-fetched.

Disney has a habit of announcing projects in phases. With so many current developments happening around the park—like the Tropical Americas expansion at Animal Kingdom, and the upcoming Cars and Villains Land in Magic Kingdom—it’s clear they’re thinking long-term.

Rebuilding a Muppet theater experience next to the new Muppets coaster would bring synergy, satisfy longtime fans, and offer a balanced blend of thrills and laughs in that section of the park. And in a world where Figment and Orange Bird are having a resurgence, don’t count the Muppets out just yet.

They may have left the theater… but they might be heading right back in.