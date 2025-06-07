Guests Report Long Lines at Disney World for Something Totally Unusual

Today is a big day at Walt Disney World Resort, as Disney’s Hollywood Studios says goodbye to Muppet*Vision 3D for good. But it’s not just the attraction drawing crowds — something else is bringing long lines to the park.

After 34 years, Disney is officially closing Muppet*Vision 3D, one of the last projects Jim Henson worked on. The show mixed a 3D film with animatronics and in-theater effects to capture the Muppets’ signature humor. Its closure will make room for a new Monsters, Inc.-themed land, which will include Disney’s first suspended coaster. The Muppets aren’t leaving completely, though — they’ll return in a reimagined Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster with a new rock festival storyline.

Still, fans are heartbroken over the loss. Many are frustrated that Disney didn’t release special merchandise to mark the closure. Others are disappointed that the nearby Muppets-themed restaurant, PizzeRizzo, is closing at its usual 5 p.m. time, giving guests just a short window to say their final goodbyes.

Guests Form Massive Line For Unexpected Feature at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

While Disney hasn’t released special merchandise to mark the end of Muppet*Vision 3D, it does offer a pressed penny machine featuring three show-specific designs: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear. Another features a PizzeRizzo design alongside Frozen (2013) and The Incredibles (2004) designs. Guests can receive a standard pressed penny rate for $1 or get all three for $3.

The line for the Penny Press machine outside of MuppetVision 3D is wiiiild!

Today, those pressed penny machines are proving extremely popular, with guests flocking to receive a final Muppet*Vision 3D keepsake. An extended queue has been set up for the machine, with tape on the ground to try and control the demand.

The machine has relocated several times over the years, but can currently be found on the right side of Grand Avenue towards Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This joins a string of other precautions taken today in Grand Avenue to control the Muppet*Vision 3D frenzy. In addition to the extended queue set up for PizzeRizzo – the quick service restaurant previously known as Pizza Planet – Disney cast members have set up a wristband system to offer access to the attraction’s final showing at 10 p.m.

Disney hasn’t announced when or if these machines will be removed, meaning there’s a chance today isn’t their last day of operation.

Today, it announced when guests can expect to experience the latest Muppets attraction. The Muppets overlay of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is set to debut in 2026, with the current iteration of the indoor roller coaster featuring Aerosmith slated to close earlier in the same year.

While Disney hasn’t announced the extent to which Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be updated, it’s safe to assume that the entrance will receive a heavy refurbishment, while the pre-show and queue will also require a few changes.

This will be the first Disney ride ever to star the Muppets. According to the official poster, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will join forces with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem — featuring Floyd Pepper, Janice, Lips, Animal, and Zoot — for a high-energy music festival. Other Muppets may also appear in the pre-show or throughout the ride experience.

