Disney Cast Members Report Resort ICE Raid Amid California Protests

A recent wave of reports from Disneyland Resort cast members claims that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been stopping employees as they leave company parking lots. These reports, which have circulated widely on social media and within the park’s internal circles, suggest that ICE agents have been present at various locations around the resort, including the Mickey and Friends parking structure, the Downtown Disney parking lot, and the cast member (CM) gates.

Speculation Rising Amidst Protests

The claims come at a time of heightened tension in California, where ICE raids and immigration-related protests have been a prominent topic in local discussions. The accusations are particularly sensitive, considering the state’s diverse population and its vocal stance on immigrant rights. At the center of this controversy are the Disneyland cast members, who are now asking for clarification and answers from management and security.

Park management and security teams are reportedly looking into these claims, with several sources offering differing views on what may or may not have occurred. One anonymous source, familiar with the situation, shared the following statement:

“I’ve heard various things: Reports of ICE on Harbor

ICE at Mickey and Friends

ICE at Downtown Disney/DtD parking lot

ICE at CM gates to the park

ICE at the exit to Manchester CM parking

ICE pulling over CM shuttles If it did happen, it was short-lived, and folks who went to the parks (and surrounding areas) to investigate weren’t able to see anything out of the ordinary.”

While these reports are being taken seriously, the source also mentioned the possibility that the rumors are based on speculation and may not be entirely factual. “It’s very possible that one or more of the above is true, but it’s also possible that this is all speculation being spread around as fact,” the source continued. The statement also noted that similar claims have been screenshotted and reposted across social media platforms like Bluesky, which could further contribute to the spread of misinformation.

Rising Tensions Amid Nationwide Debates

The potential involvement of ICE in the Disneyland Resort parking areas comes amid a nationwide debate surrounding immigration enforcement, particularly in California. With ICE raids making headlines in the state and protests calling for reforms to immigration policies, the idea of agents stopping workers at a well-known public venue like Disneyland only adds fuel to the fire.

For many cast members, these allegations raise questions about the safety and security of the workplace. Employees, many of whom come from diverse backgrounds, are voicing concerns over their treatment and fear of being targeted for their immigration status.

An Update From Disneyland

As of this morning, Disneyland Resort officials have confirmed that there was no presence of ICE on Disneyland Resort property. In a statement, a Disneyland spokesperson shared: