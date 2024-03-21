Disney Updates on New Theme Park Time Limit Fee, Certain Guests Affected

Disneyland’s electric vehicle charging stations are making a change, reportedly now charging guests after their car hits its full charge if not moved. In theory, this puts a time limit on guests visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, as well as Downtown Disney.

Recently, we shared reports that the electric vehicle charging stations were adding a new cost that would not only charge guests to change their car, but also charge them for using up a spot once fully charged. With such little electric vehicle charging points at Disneyland, it is likely revenue and financial change that ChargePoint, the company that runs the stations, has implemented since guests likely take up the spots for a full day, and more rotation of the vehicles would mean more money, and if not, an added charge would also increase profits.

While there are chargers available at Mickey & Friends/Pixar Pals parking garages, the Toy Story lot has a majority of the spots. Plug Share, on the other hand, reports, “Chargers are accessed through the Mickey & Friends parking structure. Make sure you alert the first cast member when paying for parking that you have an EV. You then need to make sure you tell each additional cast member you have an EV and need to charge, so you can be directed to the chargers. Guest chargers are located on Level 3 of Pixar Pals. The chargers on Level 2 (Daisy) are for Cast Members only.”

The initial report that we shared stated: “We have just been notified that Disneyland electric vehicle charging stations now charge an idle fee if you leave your car parked after it’s fully charged. 🤔 It’s a good thing Disney makes it very convenient to get to and from your car.”

When taking a look at planDisney, we can see that even last year, it was suggested that guests should leave the park to move their car once they assumed it was charged and then return back to the park.

“While I do not think it’s required to come back to your vehicle once it’s fully charged to move it, I do think that it’s an unspoken electric vehicle etiquette. When you arrive at the parking lot and purchase your parking, I recommend letting the Cast Member know you are interested in charging your vehicle. They can point you in the correct direction for this and you can also ask them if you are required to move your vehicle after charging.”

Inside the Magic had asked a cast member at Disneyland if new idle fees would be added to the charging stations, and they noted that they were not able to fully confirm future charges at that time. We have also reached out to ChargePoint (the company that runs and charges guests for their charge usage) for confirmation of the cost, and when it would begin — however, we have not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.

While it does make sense that guests should not occupy the coveted charging spot when others want to use it, forcing guests to leave the park, take the tram back to the parking garage, move the car, take the tram back to the park, and go through security again does take a large chunk out of your Disney day. For some, it may be more convenient to park in a regular spot and do their charging elsewhere.

These costs would be in addition to the initial cost of parking, which is $35 for a standard car.

Do you think that there should be a time limit placed on electric vehicle chargers at Disneyland?