Skip the Search: How To Avoid Disney Theme Park Security

Security is a necessary annoyance at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. In recent years, the parks have installed new scanners and enacted new policies to quicken the checkpoint experience, but lines inevitably back up first thing in the morning.

In February, Inside the Magic shared tips for a speedy security search at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For example, when walking through the new full-body scanners, hold out umbrellas and sunglass cases in front of your body–they’re the two most accidentally flagged items. The same tips apply on the West Coast.

Related: The Walt Disney Company Officially Bans ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Music, Removed From the Public

This week, a regular Disneyland Resort visitor shared another “hack” for faster entrance to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. TikTok user @todisney_andbeyond posted this step-by-step guide to avoiding a massive line at parking tram security:

“If you ever arrive at Disneyland and you’re coming down the escalator and you see this insane massive crowd, keep your *ss walking,” the guest began. “Do not get in the security line. You are going to make a [U-turn] and get your butt back on the escalator and head up to level two.”

From the second parking garage level, the guest took the walking path to Downtown Disney and Disneyland Hotel. She reassured viewers that they wouldn’t be the only ones taking a detour.

“Follow the smart Disney people; they, too, have the secret tip,” the guest quipped.

The guest advised checking crowd levels at the following Disney security checkpoint before getting in line.

“If you get to the next fork in the road and there is a massive crowd waiting for security, keep your *ss walking,” she continued. “Go around the corner by the Disneyland Hotel and head down this closed-off street right here. Keep on walking, and on the left side, you’re going to come to the next security point.”

The Disney Park guest panned the camera toward an empty security line.

“This is the security entrance for Downtown Disney,” she explained. “It usually has low crowds. Look at this. At both other security points, there were tons of people. Here, there’s no one.”

From there, guests can take the Monorail or walk through Downtown Disney to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Commenters shared their tips for a smooth security experience.

“If you park at the Toy Story parking lot they already do security check there,” said @darkness_within35. “You ride the bus and all you have to do is walk into the parking lot.”

“As a Downtown Disney cast member, I try my best to tell people to go around to the hotel side when our side is busy,” @chefbruhrd wrote.

Others offered warnings, with some speculating that Disneyland Resort would put a stop to this “hack” if it gained popularity.

“I was there Wednesday and they’ve started to close off some areas of the parking lot with no walking signs,” @millierosetravel said. “I think it has become unsafe.”

“Please stay on the path,” @werewolf_andros666 replied. “PLEASE DO NOT take the shortcut through the cast member parking lot. I have come too close to inattentive guests who walk in front of my vehicle!”

What are your favorite Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort travel hacks? Share your tips with Inside the Magic in the comments!