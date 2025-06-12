BREAKING: Disney Denies ICE Presence at Theme Park Following Rumors

Disneyland is setting the record straight, addressing rumors claiming ICE agents were seen outside the resort.

The Disneyland Resort has confirmed that, despite rumors, there was no ICE presence at or around the parks on Wednesday, June 11. Rumors of ICE agents being located near the Disneyland Resort started to spread on Wednesday, June 11, mainly from an online thread posted to Reddit.

However, some of these claims reportedly came from Disneyland cast members themselves. These reports claimed that ICE agents were present at various locations around the resort, including the Mickey and Friends parking structure, the Downtown Disney parking lot, and the cast member (CM) security gates.

These reports were unverified but quickly spread through online spaces, prompting Disney to issue a formal statement. Disneyland’s official statement, released earlier this morning, reads as follows:

“We can confirm that is not the case. We’ve gotten multiple reports through the day, but we checked them all and can report that there is no ICE presence at the resort.”

This news comes as ICE protests continue in Los Angeles. Over the last week, protests have expanded nationwide and are now taking place in other major cities, such as Austin, Dallas, New York City, and Oakland. The protests began on June 6 in Los Angeles, with hundreds of people blocking roads. These public demonstrations have grown in size over the last week.

The Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, a roughly 45-minute drive from Los Angeles.

President Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, and the interactions between protesters and officials have grown increasingly intense. As NBC News reports, over 200 individuals have been arrested. Despite an influx of law enforcement and the National Guard, protestors have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Stay tuned here for all Disneyland Resort news updates.