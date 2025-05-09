Dinosaur Flume Ride at Universal To Receive New Animatronics, Enhanced Water Features

The roar of a dinosaur. The splash of a tidal wave. The unmistakable theme from Jurassic Park pulsing through the air at Universal Studios.

This summer at Universal, guests won’t just watch their favorite blockbusters—they’ll live them.

But one jaw-dropping finale is about to steal the whole show.

Universal Studios – The Rise of Blockbuster Summer Movies

Universal Studios Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet for an all-new seasonal experience: Universal Mega Movie Summer, running daily from June 13 through August 10. But while fans are excited for the tributes to beloved classics like Back to the Future and Jaws, the real thrill lies in a pulse-pounding enhancement to one of the park’s most famous rides.

So what’s going down this summer—and what makes this event so much more than just a nostalgic movie tribute?

The Return—and Rise—of Jurassic World: Now Featuring a Mosasaurus Finale

For years, Jurassic World—The Ride has been a staple for thrill-seekers. But this summer, it’s evolving—just like the creatures it features. Inspired by the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth (in theaters July 2), the ride is getting a dramatic upgrade: a Mosasaurus Splash finale. This newly added, high-impact sequence promises to bring the fearsome sea-dweller to life like never before—combining stunning visual effects, dynamic motion, and soaking-wet excitement.

Alongside this ferocious finale, guests will encounter new dinosaur effects and an expanded prehistoric cast. In addition to fan favorites like Blue the Velociraptor and Baby Tango, a brand-new dinosaur character will debut for exclusive meet-and-greets. And for those who want proof of their bravery, a towering Spinosaurus photo op will be waiting nearby.

That’s not all—Universal’s doubling down on the dino experience with a Jurassic-themed scavenger hunt, fresh menu items at Jurassic Café and Isla Nubar, and themed snacks roaring with flavor. Could this mark a new golden age for dinosaur-based attractions?

Jaws Turns 50: A Summer of Sharks, Sips, and Scares

In another milestone moment, Universal is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The legendary hanging shark photo op is making a comeback, while meet-and-greet characters like Captain Quint and Chief Brody are stepping ashore.

Expect nods to the classic all around the park—from a tribute during the Studio Tour’s Jaws Lake segment to a patriotic celebration under the replica Hollywood Sign. And when hunger strikes, head to the newly transformed Amity Island Café (formerly Hollywood & Dine) for seafood favorites like Lobster Rolls, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwiches, and the delightfully daring Shark Fin Funnel Cake.

Great Scott! Back to the Future and Wicked Cast a Spell on Fans

The DeLorean isn’t just time-traveling—it’s taking over. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, guests can meet Doc Brown, Marty McFly, and Einstein the dog while digging into era-themed treats like the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt at Mel’s Diner.

Just steps away, Universal is giving guests a peek into the magical world of Wicked. With Glinda and Elphaba gracing the entrance for photo ops, it’s a whimsical stop before the movie’s highly anticipated release.

How to Train Your Dragon: Towering Toothless Takes Flight

Universal Plaza is going sky-high thanks to an enormous, lifelike Toothless sculpture, weighing in at 730 pounds and stretching 24 feet long. This crowd-pleasing photo spot celebrates the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action film and comes with its own themed snack cart. Expect fan-friendly treats like Toothless and Light Fury cookies and a coveted Toothless popcorn bucket sure to fly off shelves.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Speeds Into the Spotlight

Though the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster isn’t opening until next year, fans can catch an exclusive preview during Universal Mega Movie Summer. One of the new ride vehicles—Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger—will be on display, revving up excitement for what’s to come.

The Celebration Continues at Universal Studios CityWalk

Once the credits roll in the park, Universal CityWalk keeps the party going with live DJ performances, exclusive movie merchandise, and themed snacks across several locations. Over at Universal Cinema, movie buffs can catch a special July 3 screening of Back to the Future and marvel at original costumes from Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon.

Why This Matters: Universal Studios Hollywood’s Cinematic Future Is Bigger Than Ever

While Universal Mega Movie Summer is jam-packed with nostalgia and themed fun, there’s a deeper current running beneath the surface. With massive investments in immersive storytelling, food innovation, and evolving ride technology, Universal is positioning itself not just as a theme park—but as the ultimate living movie studio.

The addition of cutting-edge upgrades to rides like Jurassic World, along with bold teases for 2025 attractions, suggests that Universal isn’t just celebrating its past—it’s laying tracks for the future. This summer event isn’t just seasonal filler; it’s a glimpse into what the next era of theme park experiences will look like: immersive, cinematic, and multi-sensory.

And if this Mosasaurus finale is just the beginning… what’s next?