The World of Berk Comes to Life In New How to Train Your Dragon Featurette

Fans of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise have been excited since Universal Pictures announced a live-action remake of the beloved animated trilogy. Today, a brand-new behind-the-scenes sneak peek dropped, giving audiences their first look at the magical world of Berk brought to life.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the mastermind behind the original animated films, this live-action adaptation promises to recapture the heart, wonder, and adventure that made the franchise a modern classic.

A Director’s Passion Project

Dean DeBlois’ return to the director’s chair for the live-action remake has been met with widespread enthusiasm. DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy, has always had a deep connection to the story of Hiccup, Toothless, and the Viking village of Berk. In the featurette released today, he shared his vision for the project: “I decided to revisit How to Train Your Dragon because I want you to feel the thrill of flying on top of a dragon, but also the fear that you could fall. Dragon fire is hot, enemy dragons mean near-death situations. I want that thrill to deliver that level of immersion and excitement.”

His dedication to authenticity is evident in every aspect of the production. DeBlois emphasized his commitment to recreating the Isle of Berk as fans remember it, creating that live-action world that would feel just as vibrant and immersive as its animated counterpart.

Building Berk: Practical Sets Over Digital Worlds

One of the standout revelations from the sneak peek is the decision to construct physical sets rather than relying heavily on green screens or virtual production techniques like The Volume. The production team built a fully realized version of Berk, complete with intricately detailed Viking houses, bustling marketplaces, and the iconic dragon training arena.

This choice has not gone unnoticed by the cast. Gerard Butler, who plays Stoic, described the experience of filming on location: “I am here in this world with all that energy and I love that. Experiencing those sets that then are dressed and are lit, and have torches on fire in the great hall. People get caught up in that energy and they believe in the story.



A Stellar Cast Brings Beloved Characters to Life

The live-action remake boasts an impressive cast. Mason Thames (The Black Phone) takes on the role of Hiccup, while Nico Parker (The Last of Us) stars as Astrid. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, lending continuity to the adaptation. The cast also features a diverse ensemble of talent, ensuring that Berk feels as dynamic and culturally rich as it should.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of their favorite moments from the animated films recreated in live-action. From Hiccup and Toothless’s unforgettable first flight to the emotional father-son dynamics, the film promises to stay true to its source material while exploring new dimensions of the story.

Expanding the Mythology of Berk

In addition to recreating iconic scenes, the live-action adaptation aims to expand the mythology of Berk. The sneak peek hinted at new dragon species, deeper explorations of Viking culture, and an even richer depiction of the bond between humans and dragons. According to DeBlois, these additions are meant to enhance the story rather than alter its core essence.

“Having the opportunity to do this kind of world building and to revisit characters but with a fresh spin is just super exciting to me, because I I know where the heart of this story is. It’s a wonder to be a part of and I am thrilled.”

Fan Anticipation Reaches New Heights

Since its announcement, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon has been one of the most talked-about projects in Hollywood. Fans of the original films have expressed a mix of excitement and trepidation—a natural response when beloved properties are reimagined. However, the commitment to authenticity and the involvement of DeBlois have gone a long way in reassuring the fandom.

The sneak peek’s release has only heightened anticipation. Social media is already abuzz with discussions about the practical sets, the casting choices, and the potential for epic dragon sequences brought to life with cutting-edge visual effects.

Mark Your Calendars

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon is set to soar into theaters on June 13, 2025. With its blend of breathtaking practical effects, a talented cast, and DeBlois’ unwavering passion for the story, the film is poised to be a cinematic event for fans old and new.

As we await its release, the sneak peek serves as a thrilling reminder of why we fell in love with the world of Berk in the first place. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, one thing is clear: the dragons are ready to fly again.

Are you excited to see Hiccup and Toothless in the live-action remake? Let us know in the comments below.