Disney+ Releases Lost Live-Action Remake After Studio Purge

As much as the studio tried to capitalize on revamping and remaking their classic animated films for a modern audience, the Disney live-action remakes have consistently failed to live up to the expectations set by their predecessors. But as the Walt Disney Company pulls the plug on multiple projects, a diamond in the rough still shines on Disney+ with Cinderella.

As leadership and direction change at the Disney studio, CEO Bob Iger and his team of overseers are questioning if the remakes even deserve to exist. The two most recent names added to the chopping block were the previously maligned Bambi remake, as director Sarah Polley departs, and the Disney+ adaptation of The Sword in the Stone is reportedly postponed, and it seems the studio is putting the kibosh on its rehashed retellings.

That said, Disney still made one last effort to save face, as it brought Cinderella (2015) back on Disney+ after being removed years prior. While fans of both classic fairytales and the original Walt Disney classic are certainly happy to welcome the princess back on their screens, it feels a touch too convenient that it makes its grand return after these announcements were made.

Cinderella Runs Back to the Ball

There’s no denying the stigma that surrounds many of Disney’s recent live-action remakes, and many audience members are quick to join the chorus of “go woke, go broke” with some of the recent creative choices displayed by the studio. However, there was a time when the remakes strived to tell different variants of Disney’s classic stories, but with something new to the familiar formula. Case in point, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the Charles Perrault fairytale.

The 2015 remake featured Lily James in the titular role, joined by the phenomenal Cate Blanchett as the cold and cruel Lady Tremaine. While this modern adaptation of the story took many creative liberties with some of its choices, there was still a very distinct and extremely Disney flavor throughout the whole experience.

What Went Right

The reason why this adaptation, and arguably other remakes like 101 Dalmatians (1996) and The Jungle Book (2016), worked so well is because they took the familiar stories that Disney created and expanded upon their more interesting elements. Yes, the 2015 adaptation follows the same Cinderella narrative with the pumpkin coach, fairy godmother, glass slipper, and happily ever after, but it also goes to great lengths to be its own version in the same breath.

Very few adaptations of Cinderella gives a backstory to the wicked stepmother, make prince charming a fully fleshed-out character (with a name and a personality), and take the time to establish an identity. The film is completely its own entity, but it has winks, nods, and references to the 1950 original to satisfy the hardcore Disney buffs in the audience. There’s even a performance of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” for good measure.

The reason many of the more recent Disney remakes have missed the mark and failed spectacularly is that they have strayed too far away from the path set by more successful adaptations. If it’s a semi-shot-for-shot remake like The Lion King (2019) or a divisive deviation from the original like The Little Mermaid (2023), it’s going to be weighed, measured, and found wanting.

That’s precisely where many newer adaptations find themselves at the time of writing. Until the Walt Disney Studios can find the missing slipper of success again, it might be some time before we see something of Cinderella’s standard again.

