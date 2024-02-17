Live-Action Stitch Revealed Ahead of Upcoming ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake (And He’s Actually Cute)

Stitch fans, unite: we officially have our first look at everyone’s favorite alien in the upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch (2002).

Like the original animation, the film is set to follow a recently orphaned young girl from Hawaii who finds herself the unwitting owner of Experiment 626 – a genetically-engineered, destructive alien whom she decides to name Stitch.

First set photo of Stitch in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake.

First set photo of Stitch in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake. (Source: PaulinaPullara/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/fVhAdPketR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2024

Related: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor Exposed For Using the N-Word

As with all live-action remakes, there’s been some apprehension around the film. Diehard fans were put off the concept of a live-action Stitch when horrifying fake renderings of a CGI alien circulated the internet shortly after the film’s announcement.

However, now that we have our first look at the character, it seems like the situation may be better than initially thought. Images from the set in Hawaii show Stitch in Lilo’s drive-along car – and it looks like we may actually be getting an animatronic or puppet, similar to the technology used for Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) in The Mandalorian.

First set photo of Lilo and Stitch in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake

#LiloandStitch #LiveactionLiloandStich

First set photo of Lilo and Stitch in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake#LiloandStitch #LiveactionLiloandStich pic.twitter.com/xXlvTyTUIb — Live Action Lilo & Stitch News and Countdown (@CartoonFan2002) February 17, 2024

Considering Stitch’s resemblance to his animated counterpart in the images, this seems like the stronger choice. Combined with the fact that Chris Sanders is returning to voice the character in live-action once again, it’s possible that Stitch could remain as chaotically adorable as ever.

Other images shared from filming – which recently restarted in Oahu after pausing for the SAG-AFTRA Strike last summer – show Maia Kealoha as Lilo and her iconic handmade doll Scrump.

Related: Stitch Added to One of Disney’s Most Offensive Movies

Last week, images also emerged from the set showing Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, one of two aliens on Earth to locate Stitch after he escapes from outer space. While it was initially thought that Magnussen would voice a CGI alien throughout the film, it appears that Disney is also going the practical route for Pleakley as he appears to take human form while on Earth.

Lilo & Stitch currently has no confirmed release date but is set to debut on Disney+. It will also star Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Sydney Agudong as Lilo’s older sister and guardian, Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as Nani’s boyfriend David, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, the social worker in charge of Lilo’s welfare.

Are you excited for the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake? Let us know in the comments!