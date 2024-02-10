Major Change Revealed for Beloved Character in ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Remake

Images shared from the set of Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch (2002) seem to suggest that one beloved character is getting a makeover.

Just like its animated predecessor, the upcoming film is set to tell the tale of a young girl named Lilo (Maia Kealoha) who finds herself the unwitting owner of an escaped alien experiment named Stitch (Chris Sanders, who will reprise his role from the original animation).

Related: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Gets a Rumored Release Date as Disney Doubles Down on Remakes

The film’s cast was revealed a while ago, and filming officially kicked off in Oahu, Hawaii in May 2023 before being paused for the SAG-AFTRA strike. Fortunately, it’s since resumed, and we have our first pictures from the set which seem to reveal an unexpected change for one character.

Agent Pleakley – one of two aliens sent to Earth to capture Stitch – is shown looking very much human in images shared by Just Jared.

Billy Magnussen was spotted on set as Agent Pleakley for the live-action “Lilo and Stitch” movie in Hawaii!

Billy Magnussen was spotted on set as Agent Pleakley for the live-action "Lilo and Stitch" movie in Hawaii! Click ⬇️ for the photoshttps://t.co/S14pkK91jT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 8, 2024

While it was originally thought that actor Billy Magnussen would just be voicing the character, the fact that he’s dressed up in costume on set without any hint of future CGI suggests he will also portray a human-esque version of Pleakley.

It’s since been claimed by The Disinsider’s Skyler Shuler that Pleakley will appear as an alien in the film. However, the character will apparently possess technology that makes him appear human while on Earth (and will save Disney a few dollars on CGI in the process).

Related: Confirmed – Disney Producing Multiple Live-Action Sequels

While some fans will likely be disappointed by the change, we don’t entirely see it as a bad thing. It’s tough to recapture the magic of an animated character with CGI, so if making Pleakley temporarily human is what it takes to keep him his usual quirky, charming self, we’ll take it.

Alongside Magnussen, fans can look forward to seeing (or at least hearing) Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba – the mad scientist responsible for creating Stitch – as well as Sydney Agudong as Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as Nani’s boyfriend David, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, the social worker assigned to Lilo.

Are you excited for Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch? Let us know in the comments!