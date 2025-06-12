Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Studios Hollywood

BREAKING: Universal Studios Leaves Disney in the Dust With Latest Major Ride Announcement

Universal Studios is gearing up to take guests on a wild ride unlike anything ever seen before. From fast cars to furious thrills, this new theme park ride is set to zoom past the finish line.

Universal Studios New Roller Coaster: Fast, Furious and Family Thrills

It starts with a roar—metal tearing through the wind, the scent of burning rubber, and the kind of raw velocity that shakes the pavement. This isn’t the start of a “Fast & Furious” film. It’s real. And it’s racing into Universal Studios Hollywood.

Today, the park finally took the covers off one of its most anticipated projects yet: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift—a state-of-the-art, outdoor roller coaster that will redefine speed in Universal’s ride lineup. But is it just about going fast? Or is Universal building something even bigger?

An Adrenaline Machine Built for Drift

While most fans were thrilled by the headline speed—up to 72 mph, making it the fastest ride in Universal’s global theme park arsenal—what truly sets Hollywood Drift apart is its breakthrough in motion technology.

First look at Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, coming soon to Universal Studios Hollywood. The coaster will debut as the fastest roller coaster in the Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio at a staggering 72 MPH.

Unlike any roller coaster before it, each ride vehicle is fully rotational, simulating the intense drifting maneuvers made famous by the Fast & Furious franchise. Riders won’t just zip through 4,100 feet of track—they’ll slide through it, whipping around corners and gliding through the sky with 360-degree spins that mimic cinematic street races.

It’s not just about thrills, though. Universal has also integrated sound-reduction technology to create a smoother, quieter—but no less intense—ride experience. This move hints at a broader trend: theme parks are evolving to deliver not just action, but immersion.

Design Inspired by Dominic Toretto Himself

Guests will start their journey in a garage-themed queue—an homage to the franchise’s iconic automotive culture—before boarding one of four drift cars. One standout? A life-size model of Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger, now on display for fans to preview. The ride vehicles themselves are just as sleek, built to reflect the high-octane legacy of the film series.

Universal has released an official promo video for Hollywood Drift!!!!!

A Ride That Changes the Game for Universal

The coaster will soar over parts of the theme park, including Universal’s StarWay escalator that bridges the Upper and Lower Lots, integrating the ride into the park’s landscape in a way rarely seen before.

The Fast and Furious Ride Vehicle has been unleashed.

@thrillgeek on X

What’s more, this isn’t just Universal chasing a blockbuster thrill. It’s a signal that the park is going all-in on franchise-based attractions with unique tech twists. The drifting system? Never used in this way before. The integration with the park’s layout? A hint that Universal is no longer just building rides—they’re building layered, cinematic environments.

What This Means for the Future of Universal Studios Parks

Set to open in 2026, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift won’t just mark the debut of the park’s fastest coaster—it could mark a new creative era for Universal Destinations & Experiences. As Disney continues investing in IP-based lands, Universal’s answer is clear: match it with innovation, adrenaline, and beloved film brands.

But here’s the kicker: an official opening date is still under wraps. Is Universal planning a grand reveal aligned with an upcoming Fast film release? Or is something bigger—perhaps even more immersive—on the horizon?

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed new Dodge Charger ride vehicle for the upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster that is on the way to this park! This coaster is going to be an exciting addition to Universal Studios Hollywood and I can't wait to see it come to

@ThemeParkShark on X

Until then, the ride’s reveal has left fans buzzing and wondering what else Universal has up its sleeve.

As Universal Studios Hollywood gears up for the arrival of Hollywood Drift, one thing is clear: this isn’t just another coaster. It’s a bold, calculated drift into the future of theme park storytelling—where speed meets strategy, and thrills come with a side of surprise.

So the real question is: When the gates finally open, will you be ready to ride or left in the dust?

