Canadians Cancel Disney Vacations After Government Begs Them “Don’t Go”

Canadians are canceling their Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort vacations in droves as United States President Donald Trump promises that tariffs will go into effect on Canada and Mexico in the coming weeks.

Canadian Government Warns Against Disney Vacations

On February 1, when President Trump initially said the 25% tariffs would take effect, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begged his citizens to reconsider spending money in the United States. “Choose Canada,” he urged in a press conference.

“It might mean checking the labels at the supermarket and picking Canadian-made products,” Trudeau said.

“It might mean opting for Canadian Rye over Kentucky Bourbon or forgoing Florida orange juice altogether. It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites, and tourist destinations our great country has to offer.”

Over a week later, Trudeau was caught on a hot mic warning that President Trump’s remarks about annexing Canada were “a real thing.” Canadian citizens were shocked, questioning if their leader was preparing for war.

“They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” Trudeau said.

This week, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to enacting tariffs on Canada and Mexico, promising they “will go forward.” As citizens of both countries prepare for the financial impact of these policies, many Canadians are taking Trudeau’s advice to cancel vacations to the United States–including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Canadians Cancel Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Vacations

Canadian Disney Parks fans recently discussed changing their vacation plans in a thread on Reddit.

“We canceled our 2 week trip – no way do we feel safe and no way are we supporting the horrible policies of the country,” u/ninjasonganddance wrote.

“Not a chance in hell we are going to go now,” said u/pvtcowboy97. “We were planning a Halloween trip but going to stay in Canada. We usually go once every year but since Trumps dragging of our country sorry not sorry. Maybe we will save for Japan next year.”

Many Canadians plan to visit other international destinations instead of the United States.

“We have been considering a trip to California for December, and even though they’re a blue state, it doesn’t feel right to give money to the US with everything that’s happening (the crappy dollar, threats of 51st state, tariffs, mango mussolini…),” u/Certain_Hippo_3046 wrote. “Considering going back to Japan instead, since the dollar and yen are pretty par.”

“We had been planning on coming in November but decided to go to Mexico instead,” u/MamaK1973 replied.

u/travlynme2 canceled a “bucket list” trip to the United States, which would’ve included a stop at Disneyland Resort:

“We had plans for September. Fly to San Diego stay near Balboa Park, see the San Diego Zoo. Then we were going to take the Surfliner to Anaheim and go to Anaheim stay for 5 days and visit the Disneyland Parks for 3 days. Planned on staying at Stovall’s. After that we were going to take the train and go to Pasadena, Huntingon Gardens and Library, The Simon and visit the Griffith Observatory and Universal Hollywood. Then onto Santa Monica and see the Getty Museum. We are not going now. Maybe, never. Hopefully in four years. I am sad this was my bucket list.”

Some Canadians Are Still Coming

Some Canadian Disney Parks fans said nothing could keep them from their happy places.

“No I love WDW,” u/Msfreedom1 argued. “Nothing going to make me disappoint my kids who I promised to take them this year.”

“Most are still going,” said u/infinityandbeyond75. “…Many are saying it doesn’t affect them directly so their plans are to still go…You just need to decide how you personally handle it. Some say a Disney trip is more worth it to them and some will cancel. Personal preference for everyone.”

Are you canceling your Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments.