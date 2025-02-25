Power Failure Forces Disney To Shut Down Magic Kingdom Attraction Indefinitely

Magic Kingdom is the heart of Walt Disney World, bringing fairy tales to life for millions of visitors every year. Since opening in 1971, it has been the go-to park for classic Disney experiences, from meeting Mickey Mouse to riding iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean. The park is split into six unique lands, which include hundreds of things for guests to enjoy.

Among these lands, Tomorrowland has long served as a beacon of the future, showcasing Disney’s optimistic vision of what’s to come. Home to attractions like Space Mountain and the PeopleMover, Tomorrowland is where guests can experience the thrill of intergalactic travel, robotic humor at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, and the nostalgia of early sci-fi inspirations.

While it has undergone numerous updates over the years, Tomorrowland still holds a special place in the hearts of those who love the idea of stepping into a world beyond today.

However, a recent incident has put part of this futuristic land into an unexpected blackout—literally. A reported power failure backstage has forced the indefinite shutdown of one of Tomorrowland’s smaller but beloved experiences: the Tomorrowland Speedway driver’s license kiosks.

While not a headliner like Space Mountain, these kiosks offer a fun way for guests, particularly kids, to commemorate their drive around the iconic Tomorrowland Speedway.

The disruption serves as a reminder that even in The Most Magical Place on Earth, technical difficulties can strike at any time.

Tomorrowland Speedway and the Driver’s License Kiosks

Tomorrowland Speedway, inspired by real-world racing circuits, has been a part of Magic Kingdom since the park’s opening. It allows guests—especially younger ones—to get behind the wheel of a gas-powered go-kart and experience the thrill of driving (albeit on a guided track).

While not the fastest or most high-tech ride in the park, it remains a fan favorite for families looking to introduce kids to the joy of “driving” at Disney World.

To add an extra layer of fun, Disney introduced the Tomorrowland Speedway driver’s license kiosks in 2017. Positioned near the stroller parking area and the staircase leading to the Speedway’s catwalk, these kiosks allow guests to purchase a personalized souvenir driver’s license.

By stepping into a photo booth, following the on-screen instructions, and snapping a picture, guests can walk away with a license featuring their headshot, a Disney-themed background, and an official-looking issue date and record ID.

This interactive experience has become a popular way for guests to mark their Tomorrowland Speedway ride. The process also links digital copies of the license to guests’ My Disney Experience PhotoPass accounts, making it easy to share their “certified driver” status online. Unfortunately, that experience has come to a temporary halt due to a backstage power outage that has affected the kiosks.

A Power Outage Takes the Fun Offline

According to Cast Members, the issue is tied to a power failure that has rendered the kiosks completely inoperable. While the main attraction itself remains open, guests hoping to grab a digital or printed copy of their Tomorrowland Speedway driver’s license are out of luck—for now.

There has been no official word on when the kiosks will be back online, but Cast Members have suggested checking back later, indicating that this may not be a permanent closure.

For those who have never used the kiosks, it might not seem like a big deal. However, for many families, especially those with kids eager to show off their “driving credentials,” the loss of this experience is disappointing. The kiosks have become a small but meaningful way to celebrate the milestone of “driving” at Disney World, and their absence leaves a gap in the Tomorrowland Speedway experience.

What This Means for Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland has been undergoing slow but steady changes in recent years, including the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run and updates to the PeopleMover narration. With these technological enhancements, one might expect Disney to have a more reliable backup system in place for smaller but beloved experiences like the driver’s license kiosks.

It also comes at a time when Disney is working to refresh its older attractions. While the Speedway remains a nostalgic staple, some fans have long called for it to be reimagined—perhaps with electric cars or a retheming to match the evolving vision of Tomorrowland. This recent hiccup, while minor, might add fuel to those conversations, as it showcases how even small elements of the park are vulnerable to technical failures.

For now, guests hoping to leave Magic Kingdom with a Tomorrowland Speedway driver’s license will have to wait. Whether the kiosks return quickly or remain offline for an extended period remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though: at Disney World, even the smallest experiences can make a big difference in a guest’s visit.

While this particular incident is a smaller power failure, a major issue caused more than half of Magic Kingdom Park’s rides to go offline just a couple of weeks ago.