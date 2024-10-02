Disney World Updates Classic Ride Due to Safety Concerns Ahead of Major Milestone

Disney has updated one of its most iconic and infamous theme park attractions.

Construction on the Tomorrowland Speedway began several months ago at the Magic Kingdom, seeing Disney target one of its most iconic and notorious theme park attractions of all time.

The go-kart experience is fun for the whole family, especially younger kids, giving them the power to drive a car inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Of course, the vehicles are placed on guided tracks, limiting the actual control drivers have.

However, past incidents seemingly prompted Dsney to revisit these tracks, with the company wrapping up the project ahead of Magic Kingdom’s anniversary.

As BlogMickey reports, construction has finished at the Tomorrowland Speedway, with the attraction being updated to prevent cars from jumping from the track. The attraction’s first turn has been specifically altered to prevent guests from leaving their lane.

A concrete strip has been installed on turn one, similar to other areas of the speedway. Images taken by BlogMickey showcase the new change, hopefully stopping guests from hopping from one track to the other.

The bottom of the speedway vehicles have guides that keep them in the correct lane throughout the experience. However, if guests hit a turn at just the right angle, the cars have a chance to dislodge from the track.

“Put the pedal to the metal in your very own hotrod and cruise along a scenic miniature motorway,” says Disney when describing the speedway.

“Take the wheel of a gas-powered car and strap yourself in for an exciting and scenic drive. As the checkered flag is waved, you’re off! Accelerate around sharp bends and lush foliage. Spot iconic attractions visible from the roadway, and pick up the pace as you sprint to the finish line. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, your car can navigate up and down inclines and around turns.”

It’s fitting that the speedway would receive such a crucial upgrade just a day before the Magic Kingdom celebrates its anniversary. Officially opening on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort are now 53 years old, an incredible milestone for one of the world’s most popular theme park destinations.

Versions of Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland Speedway exist worldwide at various Disney theme park resorts. The original, of course, is found at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Officially called Autopia, this attraction, like its Florida counterpart, gives guests, primarily younger children, the keys to the kingdom and lets them drive a miniature sports car all around the park.

Guests can also enjoy this attraction at Disneyland Paris (as shown above).

Interestingly enough, the exact incident Disney is trying to stop in Florida occurred at Disneyland’s version of the ride earlier this year.

