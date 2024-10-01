New Florida Laws to Directly Affect Upcoming Disney World Vacations

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed many new Florida laws that will affect everyone in the state, including those looking to vacation at Walt Disney World Resort. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World, DeSantis, and the State of Florida

For more than 50 years, Walt Disney World has maintained a close and mutually beneficial relationship with the state of Florida. Since its grand opening in 1971, the resort has played a pivotal role in transforming Florida’s economy, turning tourism into a cornerstone of the state’s revenue and creating a massive job market. Disney’s impact on Florida has been undeniable, as it draws millions of visitors annually, boosting local and state-wide economic growth.

The Walt Disney Company has long enjoyed special privileges in Florida through the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-governmental body created in 1967. This district allowed Disney to effectively govern its land, giving the company broad control over infrastructure, zoning, and emergency services without significant state interference. This arrangement fostered decades of positive collaboration between Disney and the state, with both reaping the benefits of a flourishing tourism industry.

However, the relationship took a dramatic turn in 2022 when Disney publicly opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Governor Ron DeSantis responded by accusing the entertainment giant of pushing a political agenda and leveraging its influence inappropriately. The conflict escalated in 2023, with DeSantis and the state legislature passing measures to dissolve Disney’s self-governing Reedy Creek district, placing it under state control and renaming it the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

DeSantis’ actions have been widely interpreted as political retaliation for Disney’s opposition to the legislation, sparking a high-profile legal battle between the company and the state. Despite the tension, Disney World remains a significant economic force in Florida, with its parks and resorts employing thousands of residents and drawing millions of tourists annually. As the legal battles unfold, Disney’s economic presence in Florida remains critical to the state’s tourism sector, even as the relationship dynamics between the corporation and state government evolve.

Before the year ends, however, DeSantis has unleashed a ton of new Florida laws that will go into effect today and tomorrow. Some of these new laws will directly impact Walt Disney World Resort guests, so if you have an upcoming trip soon, you might want to keep reading. The best thing you can do is remember the latest news to enjoy your Disney vacation with your loved ones properly.

As of October 1, 34 new laws in Florida went into effect, and many of these changes will impact both residents and visitors alike, including those heading to Walt Disney World Resort. While the new laws touch on areas like crime, public safety, and transportation, a few are particularly relevant for guests traveling through Florida.

New Laws That Directly Impact All Guests Moving Forward

One such law, House Bill 341, known as the SAFE Act, introduces a voluntary motor vehicle registration update, allowing individuals or guardians of children with disabilities like autism, ADHD, or Down syndrome to designate their status on motor vehicle records. This can provide peace of mind for guests driving through Florida, mainly if medical emergencies arise, as authorities will be more informed about specific health conditions.

HB 403 allows Florida drivers to explore new specialty license plates, including ones supporting popular destinations like Universal Orlando Resort. This may inspire theme park enthusiasts to show their loyalty on the road while visiting significant attractions. For those concerned about theft while on vacation, HB 549 addresses retail crime with stricter penalties for theft and smash-and-grab incidents, potentially making shopping at Disney Springs and other popular retail destinations a safer experience.

On the public safety front, HB 801 introduces new dementia and Alzheimer’s training for law enforcement officers, which may enhance interactions with vulnerable guests and create a safer environment for families traveling with elderly relatives. Visitors may also be interested in the implications of HB 1049, which requires sellers to provide flood disclosures in real estate transactions. Although more relevant to Florida property owners, it can still affect those renting vacation homes or considering long-term stays near Disney.

As more of these laws come into effect, they highlight the state’s commitment to safety, security, and inclusivity. Whether improving road safety, enhancing public infrastructure, or reducing crime risks, these changes contribute to a more enjoyable and secure experience for Floridians and Disney World visitors.

For a complete list of every new law signed into action by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, click here.