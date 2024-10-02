Hundreds of Disney Hotel Guests Urged To Evacuate Immediately While Sleeping

Disneyland guests had a very rude awakening.

Hundreds of guests were forced to evacuate Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a fire alarm reportedly went off. Guests were instructed to evacuate immediately at 1:20 a.m. and to avoid using the hotel’s elevators.

There are three central hotels on the Disneyland Resort property — the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and, the largest of the three, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa — that Guests can book when planning a Disneyland vacation.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is also the newest, opening in 2001.

One guest shared a photo on the Disneyland Reddit, discussing their experience of having to evacuate one of Disneyland’s premier hotels.

“No joke, the Grand Californian just got evacuated at 1:20 am,” said the guest. “So roughly a little bit before 1:20 am, there was a fire alarm that went off at the Grand. It said to not use the elevators and to evacuate immediately.”

According to the guest, the evacuation was a false alarm. No injuries or accidents were confirmed at the time of this article’s publication.

“Update at 1:32 am: The front desk said there’s no threat and everything is okay. Hundreds of people (including me) just walked out at 1:20 am probably because a tired kid that didn’t get to meet Mickey pressed the fire alarm.”

A similar incident occurred at Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa back in 2022, also in the Fall.

Disney is known for its top-of-the-line experiences and beautiful accommodations, and the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is no exception. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel gives Guests a California wilderness feel with a touch of Disney elegance and is described by the Disneyland website:

Escape reality at a hotel that defines grandeur at every turn—from premium accommodations and Craftsman-style elegance to Disney’s impeccable service and renowned attention to detail. Hotel Guests can enjoy impressive amenities and rich dining experiences as well as utilize the convenient entrance* to Disney California Adventure Park. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy thrill-filled days at the parks.

While this evacuation may have been caused by a guest pulling the fire alarm, Disney takes the safety of its guests incredibly seriously, employing a wide range of protocols and procedures in case of emergency.

Of course, guests must follow the rules both Disneyland and Walt Disney World lay out for them.

