Famous Disneyland Ride Flies off Track With Riders on Board

One of Disneyland’s most legendary rides derailed, leaving guests stuck on the track.

Disneyland is home to a lot of great rides, with one of the most recognizable and infamous attractions being Autopia. Autopia is one of the most unique experiences at Disney parks, allowing guests to control the speed and direction of their individual cars. The ride is essentially a go-kart experience on a track. Each car is on a predetermined path, but guests have quite a lot of input. The ride was envisioned as a fun way to allow children to feel empowered when it comes to cars, giving them the freedom to go wherever they want.

However, in 2024, Autopia feels quite dated. Autopia first opened in 1955, and the attraction certainly shows its age. This attraction encounters issues quite often, ranging from motor failure to flat tires. However, if guests happen to be extremely unlucky, their ride vehicle can actually fly completely off the track, which is exactly what happened last week. Instagram user @la_guerita4u captured video footage of this incident, with them being the ones directly behind the derailed car. The video shows a bright red car hanging off the track.

The caption reads, “FBF! Our trip to Disneyland last week went like this 🤣🤣🤣 Lol if you could only hear me laughing I really sounded like this. Lmao”

A big problem for Autopia is that the cars are not capable of reversing, meaning that an accident like this can be quite disastrous for the attraction as a whole. This is not the first time we’ve seen a derailment on Autopia or the Tomorrowland Speedway, Walt Disney World’s version of the ride. According to the guest, Disneyland cast members told them that the red car’s engine stopped before or shortly after flying off the track. The video cuts off quickly, but we assume that the red car was taken off the track and brought into the workshop, allowing the rest of the attraction to resume operation eventually.

Guests will find Autopia located at the original Disneyland Park, which is one of two theme parks at Disneyland. While it’s quite controversial, guests will find a version of Autopia at nearly every Disney resort, including Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disneyland is home to dozens of iconic and legendary rides, attractions, and experiences, ranging from the spooky Haunted Mansion to the thrilling Space Mountain. There’s also Disney California Adventure, which features some newer and more modern additions to the southern California resort. At this park, guests can find intense roller coasters like Incredicoaster or visit Avengers Campus, one of the newest Disney theme park experiences.

