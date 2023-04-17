Disneyland Ride Derails, Leaving Guest Stranded

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
An orange car with a woman in it overlays a picture of Autopia, an outdoor Disneyland ride.

A Disneyland ride derailed on Monday, leaving a Guest stranded among moving attraction vehicles.

Related: Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Attraction “Hanging on by a Thread”

One of the oldest rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Autopia allows Guests to drive gas-powered cars on a speedway through Tomorrowland. But much like on the actual highway, things don’t always go as planned!

TikToker @stillplaysoutside shared a video of a woman stranded mid-ride after her bright orange Autopia car derailed. A Disney Cast Member was already at the scene to help the Guest:

@stillplaysoutside

#carcrash#disneyland#autopia

♬ Car Crash – Sound Effect – Beats by Talent

According to Disney Cast Member @dessjolie, this “isn’t even the worst” derailment in Autopia’s history.

Many Disney Parks fans took this opportunity to call for a retheme of the Disneyland ride, which many consider outdated. Some have advocated for an electric vehicle-inspired retheme to rid Tomorrowland of the potent gasoline smell.

“They need to redo this ride so bad,” said @theshowsfam.

More on Autopia

Woman with a girl riding on a Disney attraction, Autopia station at Disney World, on the background
Credit: Inside the Magic

A classic Disneyland Park attraction, Autopia lets Guests 32” and taller take the wheel on an unforgettable adventure! “Put the pedal to the metal on an unforgettable road trip along a miniature motorway,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “Cruise the scenic winding roads of this classic attraction in a souped-up coupe.”

Related: Disney Park’s Space Mountain Now Officially Closed

“Pick up the pace as you rumble under a small bridge and see iconic attractions like the Matterhorn in the distance. Spot Honda’s Humanoid Robot and Bird along the road. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, each classy chassis seats 2 adults or 3 children and navigates curves and inclines just like the real thing.”

Has something ever gone wrong for your family on a Disneyland ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!