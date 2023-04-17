Disneyland Ride Derails, Leaving Guest Stranded

A Disneyland ride derailed on Monday, leaving a Guest stranded among moving attraction vehicles.

One of the oldest rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Autopia allows Guests to drive gas-powered cars on a speedway through Tomorrowland. But much like on the actual highway, things don’t always go as planned!

TikToker @stillplaysoutside shared a video of a woman stranded mid-ride after her bright orange Autopia car derailed. A Disney Cast Member was already at the scene to help the Guest:

According to Disney Cast Member @dessjolie, this “isn’t even the worst” derailment in Autopia’s history.

Many Disney Parks fans took this opportunity to call for a retheme of the Disneyland ride, which many consider outdated. Some have advocated for an electric vehicle-inspired retheme to rid Tomorrowland of the potent gasoline smell.

“They need to redo this ride so bad,” said @theshowsfam.

More on Autopia

A classic Disneyland Park attraction, Autopia lets Guests 32” and taller take the wheel on an unforgettable adventure! “Put the pedal to the metal on an unforgettable road trip along a miniature motorway,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “Cruise the scenic winding roads of this classic attraction in a souped-up coupe.”

“Pick up the pace as you rumble under a small bridge and see iconic attractions like the Matterhorn in the distance. Spot Honda’s Humanoid Robot and Bird along the road. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, each classy chassis seats 2 adults or 3 children and navigates curves and inclines just like the real thing.”

Has something ever gone wrong for your family on a Disneyland ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

