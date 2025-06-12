Disney Faces Backlash Over Using Alleged AI-Artwork Amidst Major Lawsuit

Disney is under scrutiny after fans noticed unusual hand proportions in promotional posters for the 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort. The posters feature Mickey Mouse and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz with noticeably distorted hands, a hallmark of AI-generated art. This revelation has led to accusations that Disney utilized artificial intelligence to create the artwork, raising eyebrows among fans and industry observers alike.

Oogie Boogie Bash is an annual Halloween event held at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort, offering a family-friendly celebration filled with spooky fun. The event features exclusive, Halloween-themed entertainment, including character meet-and-greets with popular Disney villains, trick-or-treating throughout the park, and immersive experiences that transform Disney California Adventure into a haunted wonderland. The posters, which were released yesterday, were meant to excite fans. Instead, the reaction has been mixed.

Is Disney Using A.I.?

The controversy is particularly poignant given Disney’s recent legal actions. Just a day prior, the company, alongside NBCUniversal, filed a significant copyright infringement lawsuit against AI image generator Midjourney.

The lawsuit alleges that Midjourney unlawfully used Disney’s intellectual property to train its models, producing unauthorized images of characters such as Darth Vader, Elsa from Frozen, and the Minions. Disney and Universal have criticized Midjourney’s practices, describing the platform as a “bottomless pit of plagiarism” and accusing it of profiting from their creative works without permission .

Is Disney Hypocritical?

The juxtaposition of Disney’s legal stance against AI-generated content and the potential use of AI in its own promotional materials has sparked a broader debate about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence in the creative industry. Fans and critics are questioning the consistency of Disney’s position and the authenticity of its artistic endeavors.

However, while fans do suspect AI was used on these posters, there is no confirmation that AI was used. The errors spotted by fans could be due to an error by the artist. Still, the timing of this situation is extremely interesting, and fans are likely going to be pushing Disney for a response or a resolution.

As the situation develops, Disney has yet to comment on the allegations regarding the Oogie Boogie Bash posters. The company faces mounting pressure to clarify its stance on AI-generated art and address the concerns raised by its audience.