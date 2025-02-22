Mickey Mouse Accidentally Interrupts Orlando Magic Game, Quickly Escorted Off Court

A surprise guest stole the spotlight at last night’s Orlando Magic game—but it wasn’t a player. Mickey Mouse himself made an unexpected appearance on the court, a little too early for his planned performance, leaving fans both amused and confused.

A Magical Mistake on the Court

The mix-up occurred during what was supposed to be a scheduled entertainment segment featuring Mickey. However, the beloved Disney icon misjudged the timing and confidently strolled onto the court before the game’s official break. Cameras caught the moment, leading to a comical capture.

Unfortunately for Mickey, the referees weren’t feeling the magic and quickly escorted him off the court to allow the game to continue. It was clear that the players and the audience were confused as to why Mickey had entered the court with such confidence.

Social Media Reacts to Mickey’s Courtside Blunder

As expected, the internet wasted no time turning the incident into a viral sensation. Fans took to social media, making jokes about Mickey’s brief but memorable NBA moment. Many fans couldn’t help but call out what unfortunate timing this incident was due to the important referee call taking place. One comment stated:

“Dang, bad timing for Mick on this one – saw it live. Refs had a questionable call that was in the process of being discussed during what should have been the tv timeout. Play was overturned and the next whistle became the tv timeout. They even ran the accompanying promo video 2x”

Dang, bad timing for Mick on this one – saw it live. Refs had a questionable call that was in the process of being discussed during what should have been the tv timeout. Play was overturned and the next whistle became the tv timeout. They even ran the accompanying promo video 2x — Rock 'Em Socks 🧦 (@RockEmSocks) February 22, 2025

While the moment was purely accidental, it was a fitting occurrence for a city so closely tied to Walt Disney World. It’s common for Disney characters to make appearances at Orlando Magic games, but Mickey’s early entrance added an extra layer of entertainment to the night.

No official comment has been made regarding the mix-up, but it’s safe to say Mickey’s next performance will be perfectly timed! Would you love to see Mickey Mouse return for a halftime show? Let us know in the comments!