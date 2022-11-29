Iconic Sports Team Returning to Disneyland

Calling all NHL and Disney fans! You’re going to want to mark your calendar for January 12, 2023, because the Anaheim Ducks are coming back to California Adventure!

This event, known as Anaheim Ducks Day, was announced on Twitter today as a teaser.

This Tweet from @Disneyland shows a teaser video of what Guests can look forward to about this event, which was last celebrated at the Disneyland Resort back in 2020:

#AnaheimDucksDay is BACK! Save the date, January 12, 2023 at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventurePark. Plan ahead and buy your park tickets and make your park reservations today. Drop a 🦆 if you’re planning to join us!

Several fans expressed excitement for this day, with many typing the duck emoji to show that they’re planning to be at California Adventure that day. Others were slightly confused as to what this day meant but were still interested.

As for what Guests can expect at this event, Disneyland has left us in the dark so far but assures us that more information is coming soon!

If this is anything like the 2020 event, here’s what we can look forward to for next year’s event, per Disney Parks Blog:

Yesterday, Disney and Anaheim Ducks fans alike cheered as Anaheim Ducks Day took place at Disney California Adventure park! Anaheim Ducks Day in Hollywood Land featured player meet and greets, hockey-themed activities, photo opportunities, special decor and more! Players also participated in a special Ducks Cavalcade through the park. This year, the Disneyland Resort and Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club joined together to host members of the community to partake in the day’s festivities. Disney welcomed children selected from local nonprofit organizations, including GOALS, Cops 4 Kids and Pure Game.

We’re looking forward to seeing all that Disney has planned for this day, and we will keep you updated as we learn more information about this exciting event returning to the Disneyland Resort!

