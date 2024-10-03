Big Price Cuts Coming Soon to Disneyland Resort, Tickets To Hit Jaw-Dropping Low

Disneyland Resort is gearing up to slash its admission prices, launching a jaw-dropping deal soon offering $50 tickets!

Since its opening in 1955, Disneyland Resort has been the birthplace of countless magical memories for generations, and it holds a special place in the hearts of young and young-at-heart guests paying a visit to Mickey Mouse and his pals. Fortunately for families, Walt Disney’s original Disney Resort recently announced an irresistible offer.

Disneyland ticket prices continue to hike, discouraging guests from visiting the Anaheim-based Disney Resort. And with Magic Key Pass sales continuously being halted due to availability, many guests feel barred from Walt Disney’s original resort. However, that could soon change, as Disneyland is launching a jaw-dropping special ticket offer for children ages 3 to 9 with prices as low as $50 per ticket.

This unique one-day, one-park ticket will officially go on sale on October 22, 2024, exclusively for families planning to visit Walt Disney’s original theme park (or Disney California Adventure) from January 7 through March 20, 2025. This provides plenty of time to plan the perfect Disney vacation with your little ones!

Kid’s tickets to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure typically range from $98 to $183, depending on the season. But with this offer, those prices will be slashed in half (or even lower).

Families can also extend this offer if they plan to visit the Happiest Place on Earth for a longer vacation. The official Disneyland Resort website states that 2-day tickets with admission to one park will be available for $100, and 3-day, single-park tickets will be available for $150. The magic of Disneyland has never been so affordable!

This offer provides the perfect opportunity to make 2025 the happiest year by visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to enjoy all of the park’s exciting offerings, including Avengers Campus, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, iconic classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, and the brand-new attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — scheduled to open on November 15, 2024.

Additionally, Disneyland is launching an offer to save up to 25% on select stays of four or more nights at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, such as the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and the newly refurbished Pixar Place Hotel. Like the ticket offer, reservations will launch on October 22, 2024, for stays from January 7 through March 20, 2025.

Will you take advantage of this exclusive offer and visit Disneyland with your family in 2025? Let Inside the Magic and our readers know in the comments below!