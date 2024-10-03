Disturbing Scene Unfolds at Luxury Disney Restaurant

A video of a medical incident at Walt Disney World Resort’s Be Our Guest Restaurant went viral on TikTok this week. As Beast greeted hundreds of Magic Kingdom Park guests, paramedics wheeled a tarp-covered stretcher out of the dining hall.

Be Our Guest opened in 2012 as part of Magic Kingdom Park’s New Fantasyland expansion. Initially, the Beauty and the Beast (1991) restaurant operated as Quick Service for breakfast and lunch and à la carte Table Service for dinner. It was the only Quick Service restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort that required reservations.

Guests could only meet the Beast at dinner, where they’d pose for a photo before sitting down in one of the restaurant’s three dining areas: The West Wing, The Grand Ballroom, or The Rose Gallery.

When Walt Disney World Resort re-opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Be Our Guest changed forever. The Disney restaurant is still reservation-only but serves prix fixe Table Service meals for lunch and dinner. Beast walks around the restaurant waving at guests instead of posing for photos in the lobby.

Be Our Guest has gone viral multiple times. In one incident, social media users slammed the luxury restaurant for forcing Disney Park guests to sit on the ground while they waited for their tables. In another, hundreds of horrified guests watched as the Beast’s head fell off in the dining room.

On Wednesday, the Magic Kingdom Park restaurant garnered internet attention once again. TikTok user @mariawurtzphoto shared a video of Beast greeting guests in The Grand Ballroom as paramedics wheeled a tarp-covered stretcher away.

The clip featured a TikTok sound popularly used for videos of something unexpected happening: “That’s what she said, and you know what–what was that? Okay, okay…James.”

Commenters assumed the tarp covered a deceased Disney Park guest or cast member.

“Just casually being our guest forever,” one TikTok user wrote.

“WAS THERE NO BACK DOOR??” another asked.

While the video is disconcerting, it doesn’t actually look like anyone was on the stretcher at the time. Sometimes, paramedics cover their equipment in plastic to protect it from rain as they transport it through Disney parks.

“Wasn’t there, but medic here 🙋🏼‍♀️,” one commenter wrote. “When you pause you can tell it’s their bags. Probably under plastic for rain?? Maybe going on a call or just staging somewhere for an event.”

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t publicly confirm the outcome of the incident at Be Our Guest restaurant. Hopefully, everyone involved is healthy and recovering!

What’s the strangest thing that’s happened during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.

