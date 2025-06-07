Confirmed: Magic Kingdom Will Change Forever in Exactly One Month

As Disney propels forward with its major redevelopment of its first-ever theme park in Central Florida, it marks a sad reality speeding towards us.

Has this erasure sunk in for you yet?

Big changes are racing toward Magic Kingdom, as Disney Experiences has officially unveiled a bold reimagining of Frontierland—one that brings the spirit of Cars into the heart of Walt Disney World.

Set against the backdrop of a reimagined frontier, the upcoming land will introduce Piston Peak National Park, inspired by the Cars universe. Guests will soon be able to explore this richly themed area, which includes a visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, forest trails, and more—each designed with authentic “Parkitecture,” a style developed by the National Park Service to blend seamlessly with natural surroundings. Imagineers are using this architectural approach to ensure the new buildings feel as though they’ve always belonged among the towering trees and rugged peaks.

The expansion will also feature two brand-new attractions: one high-speed journey through mountainous terrain and a second family-friendly ride geared for all ages. This will mark the first dedicated Cars-themed land at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks Blog confirms that towering mountains and erupting geysers will help immerse guests in the wild terrain of the rally’s twisting trails, while a carefully placed tree line will provide natural borders between the new development and neighboring areas like Liberty Square and Frontierland’s Grizzly Hall.

However, the road ahead comes with some heartfelt goodbyes. Two longstanding staples of Magic Kingdom—Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America—will close permanently one month from now, on July 7, making way for the next chapter of the park’s evolution. These attractions have been a fixture for decades, offering generations of visitors a rustic Americana experience that’s become part of the park’s nostalgic charm.

Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America have long been cornerstones of the classic Frontierland experience at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, offering generations of guests a glimpse into a slower, more scenic era of theme park storytelling. The Rivers of America opened with the park on October 1, 1971, carving a winding waterway through Liberty Square and Frontierland.

Over the decades, it’s served as a scenic centerpiece and the transport path for iconic vessels like the Liberty Belle Riverboat. Along its course, the river offers picturesque views of beloved attractions such as Haunted Mansion, the currently closed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the now-retired Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

As for Tom Sawyer Island, which officially opened on May 20, 1973, it added a hands-on element to the area. Unlike most attractions, Tom Sawyer Island was designed for guests to explore independently, climbing, discovering, and imagining in an interactive environment. The island and the surrounding river have played vital roles in capturing the rustic charm and American frontier spirit that defined the early Magic Kingdom.

This change to Magic Kingdom’s landscape has seen the most significant backlash, although the recently updated concept art has slightly curbed criticism. Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America indeed have significantly lower wait times than most attractions at Disney World’s flagship park–usually hanging around the five/ten minute mark. Still, many are concerned about the decision to prioritize Intellectual Properties (IP) above immersive theming.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared insight into the land’s thematic connection at last year’s Horizons showcase: “The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success. That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city.”

The Mouse House’s promise to establish sightlines so that the rest of Frontierland is not overtaken by the automobiles of the Cars franchise will hopefully create a more cohesive combination of these various ideas.

Construction on the new area is expected to begin immediately following the closures, as Imagineers prepare for what Disney has labeled the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom history. Alongside Piston Peak National Park, the long-anticipated Villains Land—positioned beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—will form part of this significant project.

In total, the expansion is expected to introduce four new attractions, enhancing the park’s already expansive lineup.

How do you feel about these historic attractions no longer being part of the Magic Kingdom at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!