Guests at Risk: Half of Magic Kingdom Closed Today, Urgent Watch Issued

Much of Magic Kingdom Park closed on Monday, May 5, after severe thunderstorms descended on Central Florida. Walt Disney World Resort closes all outdoor theme park attractions when lightning is within a certain distance.

Although Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and even Disney Springs all have outdoor attractions, Magic Kingdom currently has the most. This means the original Central Florida Disney park is most impacted by inclement weather in Central Florida.

Luckily, most rides don’t have to close when it’s just raining. However, thunderstorms are a different beast, and attractions must close for the safety of Disney cast members and guests.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service placed the Central Florida area, including Walt Disney World Resort, under a severe thunderstorm watch. As the storms rolled in, the My Disney Experience app revealed that nearly half of Magic Kingdom Park’s attractions were closed:

Some of the closed attractions included Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Liberty Square Riverboat, rafts to Tom Sawyer Island, the Swiss Family Treehouse, the Magic Carpets of Aladdin, the Jungle Cruise, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and the Barnstormer. Indoor attractions, like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world,” continued operating.

Thankfully, the storms cleared up quickly, and most attractions had reopened by Monday evening. Here’s the latest screenshot from the My Disney Experience app, taken shortly before this article’s publication:

If inclement weather shuts down attractions during your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, be patient with Disney cast members, who can’t control the closures. Consider visiting indoor rides or shows, or stopping for a Quick Service meal while you wait.

Have ride closures impacted your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!