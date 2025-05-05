Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guests at Risk: Half of Magic Kingdom Closed Today, Urgent Watch Issued

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
The new Magic Kingdom Central Plaza area between Main Street, U.S.A. and Cinderella Castle is now open to guests. The new landscaping is the first milestone of a multi-phase project that features sculpted gardens, charming fountains and winding pathways. This area is designed to be reminiscent of castle gardens and offers extraordinary viewing locations for parades and fireworks. Magic Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Credit: Disney

Much of Magic Kingdom Park closed on Monday, May 5, after severe thunderstorms descended on Central Florida. Walt Disney World Resort closes all outdoor theme park attractions when lightning is within a certain distance.

Although Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and even Disney Springs all have outdoor attractions, Magic Kingdom currently has the most. This means the original Central Florida Disney park is most impacted by inclement weather in Central Florida.

Mickey Mouse stands in front of Cinderella Castle in the new Walt Disney World commercial
Credit: Disney

Luckily, most rides don’t have to close when it’s just raining. However, thunderstorms are a different beast, and attractions must close for the safety of Disney cast members and guests.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service placed the Central Florida area, including Walt Disney World Resort, under a severe thunderstorm watch. As the storms rolled in, the My Disney Experience app revealed that nearly half of Magic Kingdom Park’s attractions were closed:

A map of Magic Kingdom theme park shows that many attractions are closed
Credit: Screenshot via the My Disney Experience app

Some of the closed attractions included Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Liberty Square Riverboat, rafts to Tom Sawyer Island, the Swiss Family Treehouse, the Magic Carpets of Aladdin, the Jungle Cruise, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and the Barnstormer. Indoor attractions, like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world,” continued operating.

Thankfully, the storms cleared up quickly, and most attractions had reopened by Monday evening. Here’s the latest screenshot from the My Disney Experience app, taken shortly before this article’s publication:

A map of Magic Kingdom theme park shows various attractions with wait times listed in white boxes.
Credit: Screenshot via the My Disney Experience app

If inclement weather shuts down attractions during your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, be patient with Disney cast members, who can’t control the closures. Consider visiting indoor rides or shows, or stopping for a Quick Service meal while you wait.

Have ride closures impacted your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments! 

in Walt Disney World

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!