Disney Guests Paying Disabled People To Get Them Through Lines, Recent Report Exposes All

Some Disney park guests are reportedly hiring disabled individuals to bypass long lines, according to a recent account from a visitor conflicted by her husband’s decision to participate.

In a post on the parenting forum Mumsnet.com, a woman shared her unease about her husband’s vacation plans. The family was heading to France in October and considering a trip to Disneyland Paris. Her husband, she said, was looking into hiring a disabled person—one who offered their services online for just over $100—to accompany them and use their disability access pass to skip the queues.

“I didn’t even know these things existed,” she wrote. “I’ve not been to DLP [Disneyland Paris] for a number of years, but apparently it’s a thing that people go with their disabled parents just so they can skip queues for rides and to see characters etc.?”

She posted a link to a man’s website, which promises a “seamless and fun” Disney day via priority access. Despite her discomfort, she asked the forum if others had tried this—and whether she should listen to her husband. “Can anyone corroborate this? It seems mad to me and beyond unethical,” she wrote. “Anyway, AIBU [am I being unreasonable] or should we really use someone like this to help us skip queues?”

A Longstanding Grey Area in Disney’s Parks

The backlash was swift. Hundreds of commenters weighed in, calling the practice deceitful. “I would be thoroughly ashamed of my DH if he suggested this,” one person wrote. “To think that some people would be so deceitful and scheming is profoundly depressing!”

Others pointed to the real-world consequences. “As someone with a disability who now has to jump through ridiculous hoops in Florida,” another said, “people like your husband are the reason getting the pass I’ve legitimately used for years is now near impossible. Absolutely disgusting.”

Still, not everyone condemned the idea. Some noted it wasn’t illegal, and likened it to paid line-skipping options. “At Disneyland Shanghai, there are disabled people who wait outside the entrance offering these very services,” one commenter said. “It’s obviously very ethically questionable, but at the same time I commend the chap on his entrepreneurialism.”

The practice of using disability accommodations to bypass long lines isn’t new. In the early 2010s, reports surfaced about affluent Disney guests in the U.S. hiring disabled individuals to act as guides, allowing the group to use priority access entrances. Disney responded by replacing its Guest Assistance Card system with the Disability Access Service (DAS) in 2013 to prevent abuse while maintaining accessibility.

Under the current DAS system, guests with developmental disabilities who cannot tolerate traditional queues are issued return times that mirror standby wait periods. This allows them to enjoy the park without physically waiting in line, while avoiding instant access.

Disney’s Crackdown on Disability Access Abuse

In 2024, Disney once again changed its DAS system—this time significantly narrowing eligibility criteria. The updated policy, which applies at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the U.S., now focuses almost exclusively on guests with developmental disabilities such as autism.

Applicants must complete a virtual interview with Disney’s Accessibility Services Team to determine qualification. The number of guests permitted on a single DAS registration was also reduced, a move aimed at preventing misuse by large groups.

These changes have stirred intense debate. Disability rights advocates argue that people with chronic illnesses or mobility impairments are being left out. A class-action lawsuit filed in California claims the policy discriminates against certain disabled individuals and violates their right to privacy.

The company says the move is intended to preserve the integrity of the program. But critics say the policy shift punishes those with legitimate, though less visible, disabilities—largely due to past exploitation.

At Disneyland Paris, guests can apply for a Priority Card, which provides priority access, but not immediate access. Parkgoers can apply online from one month before their visit. Those with a Long Term Chronic Disease are also entitled to quicker (but non-immediate) access to attractions.

Line-Skipping Has Always Been for Sale

For those not eligible for DAS, Disney offers a range of paid line-skipping options. The most expensive (and controversial) is the Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, rolled out in late 2024. The price varies—generally from $129 to $449—depending on the date and park, and grants faster access to high-demand attractions.

For those with deeper pockets, VIP tours offer a near-frictionless experience. Starting at $450 per hour, guests can design a custom itinerary and receive expedited access to nearly every ride and show.

These offerings have raised broader questions about equity in the parks. Critics argue that Disney’s commodified approach creates a multi-tiered guest experience, where wealth—not need or fairness—dictates how long you wait.

An Ongoing Debate Over Fairness

The ethical dilemma shared by the woman planning her Disneyland Paris trip reflects a larger conversation happening across Disney parks globally. As Disney works to refine its services, the tension between accessibility, fairness, and revenue generation has never been more visible.

Whether through hiring a stranger or buying your way to the front, line-skipping remains a loaded—and often polarizing—topic in the world’s most-visited theme parks.

What do you think of guests paying disabled parkgoers to skip the lines?