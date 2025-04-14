Disneyland Accused of Hiding Disabled Guests From View

Disneyland Paris Resort is facing backlash for providing poor disability access during a recent Annual Passholder event at the European Disney park. This comes as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort endure a legal battle over their reimagined Disability Access Service (DAS).

In 2024, the United States Disney parks overhauled DAS, claiming widespread abuse–especially after the paid Lightning Lane Service replaced the free FastPass+ service. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort rendered thousands of former DAS users ineligible, encouraging them to pursue alternative accommodations like mobility devices and return-to-line service.

Disney’s official language states that DAS “is intended to accommodate those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.” Guests must re-register after 240 days.

In February, a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts over the changes to DAS. The class action lawsuit accuses Disney and its third-party contractor, Inspire Health Alliance, of discriminating against individuals with certain disabilities by refusing them DAS. The legal battle is ongoing.

Amid legal action against the United States Disney parks, Disneyland Paris Resort was accused of not properly accommodating disabled guests during an Annual Passholder Event. Last month, Instagram user @dlrptips shared this video of the view from the disability seating area during a show at Disneyland Park.

“The choreographer forgot about this and created the party’s opening show as if this area would have been empty,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “As a result, everyone with a disability pass was watching the backs of the characters and dancers.”

The Instagram user accused Disneyland Paris of mistreating guests with disabilities at previous events, leaving them trapped in the designated viewing area long after a fireworks show ended. In the comments, other guests shared their experiences with disability access at Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park.

“I went in November and was told there was no visibility area so we didn’t even see the backs,” @disneyconingrid wrote. “We saw nothing as we couldn’t get close.”

“This happened to me at the last annual pass holder party at Christmas,” said @jessicalouiiiise. “Why do they not work turning around into the choreography?”

Still, others said this problem isn’t exclusive to disabled Disneyland Paris Resort guests.

“I am a priority pass holder but have to say that this isn’t just a disability issue,” @sarahirregularvoice commented. “I’ve seen at least four different one off shows from different locations on the hub where the characters only faced one direction. Half the people watching are only getting their backs. It’s bad choreography not knowing the performance space but it’s not discrimination.”

It’s unclear whether Disneyland Paris Resort has updated the choreography of this particular show or moved the disability access seating to better accommodate guests.

Have you had a negative experience with disability access at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or the international Disney parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.