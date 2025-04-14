Space Mountain Derails at Disneyland, Immediately Ceases Operations

Space Mountain temporarily ceased operations at Disneyland Resort last week after an alleged derailment. Dozens of guests were evacuated from the Tomorrowland roller coaster, one of whom shared a video of their experience on social media.

Disneyland Park’s version of Space Mountain opened two years after Walt Disney World Resort’s, in May of 1977. In the decades since, the roller coaster has been an icon of the Disney parks, with subsequent versions opening at Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo Disney Resort is currently rebuilding its Space Mountain, while the other two have permanently transformed their versions into Hyperspace Mountain.

Although Disneyland Resort has installed temporary overlays on Space Mountain, including Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, the ride has largely kept its original theme over the last 47 years. But last week, the iconic Tomorrowland roller coaster came to a harrowing stop when one of its cars allegedly derailed.

A week ago, Instagram user @dannymcduck_ shared this video after evacuating Space Mountain at Disneyland Park. In the video, Disney cast members helped pull guests out of their ride vehicles in a maintenance bay located near the attraction loading area.

The Disney Park guest claimed their ride vehicle “derailed,” causing the evacuation. Disney cast members briefly closed the Tomorrowland roller coaster as they evacuated guests, but it appears that no one was injured during the incident.

Disneyland Resort rarely issues public statements on attraction evacuations and closures, and this instance was no exception. Inside the Magic could not confirm whether the guests’ ride vehicle actually derailed or experienced another mechanical issue. Although Space Mountain briefly ceased operations, it eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

