VIDEO: Another Naked Man Causes Chaos at Disneyland

When you visit Disneyland Resort, there are certain things that you expect to see. You will probably see a lot of people wearing their favorite pair of Mickey ears, you’ll see guests posing with characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy on Main Street, U.S.A., and if you’re visiting at night, you will probably see fireworks light up the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle. All of these things can help put you in a magical mood, create lasting memories, and show why Disneyland is The Happiest Place on Earth.

Related: Disney Introducing TWO New Dessert Parties For Massive Celebration!

What you definitely would not expect to see is a naked guest making a scene and causing chaos in the park. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened on the evening of April 12.

According to Reddit user LAZERPANDA15, they were visiting Disneyland Park in the evening and decided to head over to New Orleans Square. In New Orleans Square, guests can ride attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion, and dine at Southern-inspired eateries, including Tiana’s Palace.

Suddenly, a group of guests — who the OP (Original Poster) deemed to be moms — blocked off an area and said that no children were allowed in the space. They also noted that the patio of River Belle Terrace restaurant was also being evacuated. It was a confusing situation for everyone involved, but things were about to get a lot worse.

Related: Actor Reveals Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Has a “Secret Room”

The OP said that it was soon revealed that there was a man who had taken off all of his clothes and was walking around the area naked. Disney security created a barrier as they struggled to get the man under control.

Then, a naked man emerged from one of the back sidestreets. They were apparently having a lot of trouble wrangling this man. He started scaling a tree (still naked as the day he was born). I couldn’t stop staring, but that is when my spouse said “Hey, you gotta stop staring. Our kid is going to see this. Let’s go.” And said kid was looking for the source of all the hubbub, but she did not see the guy. Any updates on uhhhh… the outcome for this gentleman? Dude was on one. I hope he’s OK and didn’t get hurt, but I would love to know some updated details regarding the resolution of this story. Can people get banned for life?

Many guests were quick to comment that Disney can and will ban guests who cause a scene in the parks. If what the OP said is true, then once that guest was caught, they were almost certainly issued a lifetime ban, meaning they are prohibited from visiting any Disney property in the future. Others said that the men in the black shirts were most likely undercover police officers who assisted Disney security. They probably were also the ones who escorted the man out of the theme park once he was caught.

Another commenter stated that the naked man also climbed up Tiana’s Palace — which opened in September 2023 — and was shouting at the stunned guests below.

Found an Instagram post about it, he apparently got on top of the Tiana cafe and was naked up there shouting at people. In the comments over there people were like in line for beignets and all of a sudden see him. He apparently was screaming “I AM EXPOSING MYSELF TO EXPOSE…” but the commenter couldn’t hear the rest because she got ushered away. Another commenter basically said he started talking about sexual violence and that he was going to hurt himself and it scared her kid a LOT. Presumably security eventually got him down, I would guess he’s either in jail or on a psych hold.

*Warning: Video contains disturbing content*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly (@disneytitan)

Sadly, this is not the first time a naked man wreaked havoc at what is supposed to be The Happiest Place on Earth. Days after Thanksgiving in 2023, guests riding “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland were shocked to see a naked man walking around the attraction. The man climbed into areas of the ride, sat down for a minute, and then continued walking through the ride.

Police officers chased the man through the attraction, and he tried to avoid them but was eventually arrested and taken off the property. Security was increased around “it’s a small world” in the days following the event. The man was eventually charged with public indecency and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Have you ever seen a guest on illegal substances while visiting a Disney theme park? Did they cause a scene that required security to be called? Share your stories with us in the comments!