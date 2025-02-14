Disney World’s $400+ Line-Cutting Service Breaks Record Ahead of Holiday Crowds

Disney’s costly line-skipping service is actually quite popular among guests, selling out completely ahead of the weekend.

It’s official: Lightning Lane Premier Pass is now sold out for all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. This marks the first time the premium line-skipping tool has sold out at Disney’s Florida resort this year, indicating that while pricey, guests are, in fact, buying and using Premier Pass.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass is now completely unavailable for Saturday, February 15, 2025, marking the very first time the service has sold out in 2025. While slightly shocking considering the price tag, this isn’t all that surprising, as crowds are likely flocking to Walt Disney World for both the Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day holidays.

In addition, Premier Pass is also now unavailable for Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios today, February 14.

When the service first launched, Lightning Lane Premier Pass was only available for purchase by guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels. In the months since its launch, Premier Pass has opened to all guests with a valid theme park ticket, making the service far more popular.

About Premier Pass

Disney introduced Lightning Lane Premier Pass in 2024, and while the service has proven popular, it’s also just as controversial as when it was first announced. Premier Pass is Disney’s most expensive park add-on (outside of VIP packages), ranging anywhere from $150 to $450, depending on which park guests choose to visit.

Disney replaced its Genie+ system with Lightning Lane last year, closing out an incredibly controversial chapter in the company’s history. While not all that much has changed, the Disney Genie+ name and system have been dropped, with Disney now simply offering an Individual Lightning Lane pass and a Multi-use pass. Premier Pass is the newest expansion to this system.

Premier Pass acts similarly to Universal’s Express Pass option, letting guests skip the lines for nearly every ride and attraction at a given park. However, unlike Universal Studios’ pass, Premier Pass is only good for one ride per attraction.

Parks like EPCOT and Animal Kingdom tend to be on the lower end of this pricing structure, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom are on the higher end, something that shouldn’t surprise seasoned Disney World travelers.

Premier Pass prices range as follows:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129-$199

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269-$349

EPCOT: $169-$249

Magic Kingdom: $329-$449

When looking ahead at the calendar, Disney seems eager to capitalize on the large crowds set to pour in during Spring Break 2025. Between March 1 and March 6, Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be at its highest price ever. The prices during this time are listed as follows:

Magic Kingdom: $449

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $349

EPCOT: $249

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $199

While the service launched in October 2024, Premier Pass did not sell out until November of that same year. Unsurprisingly, Lightning Lane Premier Pass also sold out during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.

Have you had a chance to use Premier Pass yet? What did you think?