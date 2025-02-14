Dozens of Disney Rides and Attractions Closing This Summer, Resort Confirms

Multiple Disney rides are closing this summer.

While ride and attraction closures may be disappointing, they are a crucial part of any theme park, especially the Disney theme parks. Just like Six Flags, Universal Studios, and Busch Gardens, Disney rides and attractions need maintenance and some time to breathe, meaning it’s crucial that guests stay as up-to-date as possible ahead of their vacations.

Just recently, the Tokyo Disney Resort confirmed that three more attractions would be winding down operations this year to make way for refurbishment. Check them out below.

Haunted Mansion

Perhaps the most popular attraction on this new list is the Haunted Mansion. This spooky dark ride will close for refurbishment on August 6 and will remain closed until September 15, 2025.

Western River Railroad

Tokyo Disney’s Western River Railroad will close on August 7 for refurbishment. The attraction is scheduled to return on September 17, 2025. This experience is already scheduled to close for a shorter refurbishment this month, which will last from February 27 through March 7, 2025.

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival

The final August closure added to the Tokyo Disney Resort refurbishment calendar is Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. This attraction is located in Tokyo DisneySea and is slated to remain closed from August 27 through September 16, 2025.

These attractions join the previously announced closure list for August 2025, which includes the following locations and experiences:

Donald’s Boat: February 26 – April 8, 2025; July 28 – August 6

“it’s a small world”: September 17, 2024 – January 14, 2025; July 1 – August 2

Crystal Palace Restaurant: August 23, 2024 – April 14, 2025

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: May 29 – August 26, 2025

Scuttle’s Scooters: July 24 – August 22, 2025

Papadakis Fresh Fruit: August 19, 2024 – TBA

U.S. visitors have seen numerous Disney rides and attractions close in recent weeks, with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad likely being the most significant of the bunch. The classic western-themed roller coaster closed this January for a lengthy refurbishment, one that is expected to last until at least early 2026.

The Tokyo Disney Resort opened in 1983 and was the first Disney theme park to be built outside of the U.S.

The theme park resort is a joint venture between Disney and the Oriental Land Company, with the latter formally owning and maintaining the park. The resort expanded with its second theme park, Tokyo DisneySea, in 1997 and is now often considered one of Disney’s best theme park destinations.

Like its American counterparts, the resort offers many classic attractions, such as Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, but it is also home to a few unique experiences.

Journey to the Center of the Earth takes guests on a wild adventure through several detailed themes, culminating in an intense encounter with a large animatronic lava monster.

One of Tokyo Disney’s newer rides is Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beas, a trackless dark ride that magically retells the story of Disney’s original animated film of the same name. Blending world-class theming with state-of-the-art technology, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast has quickly become one of the resort’s most popular and well-reviewed attractions.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disney?