Disney Theme Park Building Collapses, Work Continues Almost 3 Years Later

Work is still ongoing after part of a building partially collapsed in Disney World almost three years ago.

There are a number of reasons the Disney theme parks continue to be one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, though for many, it’s the attention to detail that truly sets Disney apart. Whether guests are walking through Fantasyland or Pandora, they’re always encouraged to get lost in their own story and adventure, something that has remained true for decades.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a great example, transporting travelers back into the golden age of Hollywood and filmmaking through retro designs, neon signs, and a whole host of other authentic and, admittedly exaggerated details.

However, the park has been sporting an eyesore for quite some time after part of a building collapsed, with work continuing nearly three years later.

Work Continues on Keystone Clothiers Following Partial Collapse

The broken doorway at Keystone Clothiers has been given a makeover at Disney’s Hollywood Studios following its collapse. The entryway was damaged after the doorway collapsed back in September 2022, with Disney still working on renovating the souvenir shop.

Below is a photo of what Keystone Clothiers looked like right after the facade fell.

KeyStone Clothiers specializes in Marvel and Star Wars merchandise. The new theming on the outside uses marble green on top of the doorway. The old window frames have also been updated, sporting new white paneling. Keystone Clothiers is located on Hollywood Boulevard, the park’s version of Main Street U.S.A. Here, guests can find a number of different shops to sift through, as well as places to grab a snack or a cup of coffee.

In 2023, the facade of Keystone Clothiers was repaired, though the location still needed some work. Construction picked back up early in 2025, with the project seemingly entering the home stretch.

This is hardly the only area in Walt Disney World currently under construction, with 2025 marking a turning point for the iconic Florida theme park resort. During Disney’s D23 event in 22024, the company announced a plethora of projects for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which include new rides, attractions, and even brand-new lands.

One of these new lands is called Monstropolis, inspired by the fictional city where Mike, Sully, and the rest of the gang from Pixar’s Monsters Inc. reside. This land will feature several new locations, including a new restaurant. The most exciting part of this project is a new Monsters Inc.-themed thrill ride, which will be Disney World’s first-ever suspended roller coaster.

To make room for this new land, Disney will be closing Muppets Courtyard, which houses places like PizzeRizzo and Muppet*Vision 3D, two fan-favorite Hollywood Studios locations.

