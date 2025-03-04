Building Partially Collapses at Disney World, Park Begins Repairs

Walt Disney World Resort is finally working on a building at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after it partially collapsed in 2022. Disney cast members blocked off the area immediately after the accident, but it remained untouched until last month. Now, we have an update on the repair progress.

In September 2022, a sign and doorway collapsed from the Keystone Clothiers building on Hollywood Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney cast members blocked off the area and prevented guests from coming closer until construction walls were installed. @ozborn82 shared this photo of the damage on Twitter (now X) at the time:

Part of the store front has broken off #disneyworld #HollywoodStudios

We still aren’t sure what caused the doorway and sign to collapse. Luckily, no one was injured.

However, Walt Disney World Resort appeared to ignore the damage once construction walls went up. One year after the accident, they installed green-painted plywood in place of the old sign, which some Disney Parks fans called a “Six Flags” solution. The construction walls came down.

Last month, Disney Park guests noticed that the construction walls had returned. Work had finally begun on the damaged entryway.

On Tuesday, WDWNT reported that a brown scrim now conceals the former location of the Keystone Clothiers sign. The green plywood that temporarily framed the doorway appears to have been removed. Two windows framing the entryway are also covered with a brown scrim material.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t spoken publicly about the construction work at Keystone Clothiers. However, it’s one of many ongoing refurbishment projects around Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Construction crews are working on a mystery project in the Canada World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT, refurbishing an entrance to a store that hasn’t been open since the early 2000s. It’s unclear what Disney is planning for the building.

Keystone Clothiers remains open during the construction; Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests are invited to use alternate entrances. The store sells children’s and adult clothing, including merchandise inspired by Star Wars and Marvel Studios.

What’s the most unusual thing you’ve seen at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!