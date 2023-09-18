Disney Parks Turn To “Six Flags” Solution After Building Collapses

Fans are calling out Disney for turning into “Six Flags.”

When guests visit Disney World, which is also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” they’re greeted with the greatest selection of theme park rides, attractions, and experiences in th country, some may say even in the entire world. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom or EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’re guaranteed to have fun. Universal Studios Florida is located right next to Walt Disney World and features some fantastic attractions, too, but it’s hard to compete with the iconic lineup of old-school rides like “it’s a small world,” and more beastly rides like Expedition Everest. However, when it comes to specific rides, there may be one park to go to.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios may have the greatest selection of rides and attractions in the entire Walt Disney World Resort. While a claim like this may sound crazy, especially considering the sheer number of legendary experiences that await guests in Magic Kingdom, guests looking for more thrilling and more modern attractions should look no further than Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Here, guests will find some truly exhilarating rides, like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the incredibly quick Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Both of these rides act as an anchor for the park, being some of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World. The park is also home to some cult classics like Muppet Vision 3D and Star Tours. Of course, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also now the official home to all things Star Wars thanks to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This immersive land opened in 2019 and can be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Here, guests will find two of Disney’s most ambitious rides yet, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Despite all of the fantastic rides, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an underrated place to shop as well.

From toys and clothes to movie replicas and custom lightsabers, the shopping potential at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is nearly limitless. Unfortunately, one location was damaged quite seriously last year, with the ramifications of the incident still being felt to this day. According to some, Disney turned to a “Six Flags” solution.

In 2022, a portion of Keystone Clothiers collapsed in front of guests on the main strip of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. During the incident, Hollywood Boulevard was closed off from guests to avoid any injury. No one was reportedly hurt, but the building itself was left quite damaged as a result. After almost an entire year, the entrance to Keystone Clothiers has returned, though in a much different way.

The concrete structure that collapsed has been replaced with a plywood structure that Disney opted to paint green.

The reaction to this solution was mixed, to say the least, with a few fans calling Disney out for such a low-budget replacement. “Disney Parks maintenance has reached a new low,” stated one fan. Another compared the replacement to “Six Flags,” insinuating the fix was not the right way to approach the problem. Keystone Clothiers is an iconic part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as is the entire main entrance area.

While unfortunate, we’re just glad to see that Disney did eventually fix the problem and that no one was hurt as a result of the original incident.

What are your thoughts on this quick-fix solution? What’s your favorite theme park at Disney World?