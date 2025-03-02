Trump-Era Changes to EPCOT World Showcase Continue

Walt Disney World Resort is moving forward with mysterious construction in the Canada World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT. While Disney remains tight-lipped about the project, the pavilion’s updates come as U.S.-Canada relations remain tense following policies introduced during the Trump administration.

EPCOT World Showcase Construction Continues Without Official Announcement

Since June 2023, Walt Disney World Resort has been making undisclosed modifications to the Canada Pavilion in the EPCOT World Showcase. Crews initially placed brown construction walls near the Trading Post merchandise location, blocking access to a section of the pavilion that once housed Le Boutiques des Provinces, a luxury shop that closed in the early 2000s.

The construction walls briefly disappeared in 2024 but returned a few months later. Earlier this month, crews erected scaffolding around an entrance to the Hotel du Canada facade. Now, according to WDWNT, new plywood barriers have appeared, further restricting access to the upper portion of the pavilion. A piece of paper is taped to one of the walls, potentially containing concept art for the mystery project.

Construction materials such as ladders, trash bins, and a covered gray structure have also been spotted within the blocked-off area. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t spoken publicly about the project but filed a permit to “Install Signage” in the area earlier this year.

Canadian Tourism to Disney Parks Declines Amid Political Tensions

While construction continues at EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion, Canadian Disney Parks fans are canceling their vacations in droves.

Recent political tensions between the U.S. and Canada prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to urge citizens to “Choose Canada” instead of traveling to U.S. destinations like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The recommendation followed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to enact 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. More Canadians canceled their Disney vacations after Trudeau was caught on a hot mic saying that Trump’s threats to annex Canada as a 51st state were very “real.”

One Canadian Disney Parks fan explained their reasoning for canceling a two-week trip to Disneyland Resort:

“We have been considering a trip to California for December, and even though they’re a blue state, it doesn’t feel right to give money to the US with everything that’s happening (the crappy dollar, threats of 51st state, tariffs, mango mussolini…)”

