Under President Trump, EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion Sees Permanent Change

As President Trump spurs heated conflict with Canada, Walt Disney World Resort is making changes to its depiction of the United States’ Northern neighbor. According to recent reports, mystery building and demolition are ongoing in the Canada World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT.

The latest updates come amid other unannounced changes at EPCOT, like the removal of two international soda flavors from Club Cool in the World Celebration neighborhood.

China’s Sour Plum Tea and the Philippines’ Royal Wattamelon soda recently disappeared from the international tasting stations, leading some Disney Parks fans to wonder if Walt Disney World Resort is shifting focus from its landscape of global cultures and flavors.

Changes began in the Canada World Showcase Pavilion in June 2023 when construction walls mysteriously appeared toward the back of the pavilion. According to WDWNT, a new section of roof recently appeared above some entry doors to one of the pavilion’s buildings. More scaffolding has appeared around what looks like an awning over the entrance.

Brown construction walls to the right of the Trading Post merchandise location block guests from accessing the Hotel Du Canada facade, a building toward the back of the Canada pavilion. The blocked-off location once housed a luxury boutique called Le Boutiques des Provinces, which closed in the early 2000s. Nothing has opened in that space since.

WDWNT reported that the original brown construction walls, built in 2023, disappeared briefly in February last year. But the Hotel Du Canada doors remained blocked by a tarp. In June 2024, the brown construction walls reappeared in the same place.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort filed a construction permit to “install signage” in the Canada World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT. However, the Central Florida Disney park hasn’t publicly acknowledged the construction project or stated whether the reimagined area will be accessible to guests.

