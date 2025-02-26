Disney World Working To Fix Damage Following Theme Park Accident

Repairs are now underway following the collapse of a building in Walt Disney World several years ago.

Over two years later, repairs are now being made to a damaged Hollywood Boulevard building inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. The park has made attempts to repair the damage, but the building has been left unfixed for quite some time.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to a lot of experiences and attractions, some of which don’t even require guests to buckle their seatbelts. Sure, the park does feature some thrilling rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, but guests can also sit back and relax during their day at Hollywood Studios and enjoy some breathtaking shows and short films.

Inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, California, Disney’s Hollywood Studios features its own renditions of picturesque places straight from a movie, like Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard, both of which feature several shops and eateries to visit.

Keystone Clothiers is one of these shops, but was the victim of a partial collapse several years ago, with work now officially beginning to repair the location, as confirmed by BlogMickey.

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Finally Begins Fixing Facade Damaged 2.5 Years Ago at Hollywood Studios

Construction walls have been placed around Keystone Clothiers while repairs are made, though the location remains open to guests. Work is now being done to restore the building’s entryway and facade.

The original incident occurred in September of 2022, with part of the doorway of the building collapsing. Disney has made attempts to fix the damage, but the resort now seems determined to make things right.

For reference, below is a photo taken right after the bolding facade collapsed, as shared by Twitter/X user ozborn82.

Part of the store front has broken off

As you can see, a significant chunk of the building’s facade fell off and was damaged, leaving a rather nasty hole in one of Disney World’s most colorful and stunning areas. It’s unclear how long the repairs will take, but it’s good to see Disney finally take one of its more glaring issues to task.

The last few weeks have seen Disney World pick up the pace significantly when it comes to in-park repairs. Across all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, upgrades have been made, including the restoration of iconic effects.

This commitment to returning rides, attractions, and the parks to their former glory extends to Disneyland as well. One of the effects that has been fixed recently at Disneyland is the cannons in Rise of the Resistance. The massive weapons used to move as they fired right in front and behind guests, but they were turned off shortly after the attraction opened in 2019.

This has since been resolved, prompting a larger discussion about what other broken effects may return to the Disney theme parks. There’s a long list of out-of-commission effects and attraction elements that need to be fixed, with the Yeti inside Expedition Everest likely sitting at the top of this list for many fans.

Just like the previously mentioned cannons, Expedition Everest’s Yeti used to move before being turned off shortly after the attraction opened. This problem has proven to be tricky for Disney, with former lead Imagineer Joe Rohde claiming it’s a timing problem more than a financial or logistical one.

Only time will tell what becomes of Disney’s Yeti and its other defunct theme park effects, but it seems like the company is on the right track for 2025.

