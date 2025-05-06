Disney Confirms Closure of Pirates of the Caribbean, Character Already Removed From Ride

Disney’s iconic pirate-themed dark ride is closing soon for refurbishment.

Pirates of the Caribbean very well may be Disney’s most iconic and famous theme park attraction of all time. While the pirate-themed boat ride certainly has some stiff competition, with Disney also being home to classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain, for many, Pirates offers the quintessential Disney theme park experience they are looking for.

There are numerous versions of the dark ride located all around the world, though for many, the best is still the original at Disneyland Park in California. This isn’t to say that other parks don’t have their own great Pirates of the Caribbean adventures, because they do, with Disneyland Paris’ version offering an incredible experience.

Unfortunately, the European version of the ride is closing soon, with work now already underway on one of the attraction’s animatronic characters.

Disneyland Paris to Close Pirates of the Caribbean For Refurbishment

Disneyland Paris has confirmed its version of Pirates of the Caribbean will close on June 23, 2025. The dark ride is set to reopen on July 12, marking a closure of a little less than a month. While rather short, it’s always disappointing when an attraction, especially one as legendary as Pirates of the Caribbean, is closed, though Disneyland Paris has a lot else for visitors to enjoy.

Other classic attractions like Star Tours, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight can all be found in Disneyland Paris, as can rides exclusive to the resort, like Crush’s Coaster and Phantom Manor.

Ahead of Pirates of the Caribbean’s closure this June, one of the animatronic pirates has already been removed, as shown by PixieDust.be.

🏴‍☠️ One of the three singing pirates is back from vacation, but another pirate has left again. Just a reminder: Pirates of the Caribbean is closing on June 23, 2025, for refurbishment and will reopen on July 12, 2025. (Before & after pictures) #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/NXCGxyDouF — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) May 6, 2025

While Pirates of the Caribbean started as a dark ride, the franchise has since expanded into the world of live-action films, video games, and even other theme park experiences.

Walt Disney World recently shared new details about its upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar. Named The Beak and Barrel, this tavern is a welcome respite for pirates and travelers alike. Once officially open, the bar will be found in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, just a boat ride away from the park’s Pirates of the Caribbean dark ride.

Disney has promised to deliver the goodies with this new location, teasing special drinks and snacks, as well as some special effects inside the actual bar. The Beak and Barrel is also set to expand the Pirates of the Caribbean storyline, taking notes from both the original ride as well as the series of films.

Do you enjoy riding Pirates of the Caribbean?