BREAKING: Disney Confirms New Name of Pirates of the Caribbean Location in Florida

Arrr you ready?

Walt Disney World has officially unveiled the name of its new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar, The Beak and Barrel. The new tavern officially opens later this year inside Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, building off the legacy of the park’s Pirates of the Caribbean dark ride.

Disney shared the story of the bar in a new announcement, revealing the establishment was opened by legendary pirate rumrummer Captain Meridian “Merry” Goldwyn, and her first mate, Rummy. The “lively” pub welcomes in travelers of all kinds, giving them a cozy and relaxing space to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the rest of Magic Kingdom park.

Disney World has been working on bringing this new tavern to life for the last year or so, officially announcing it in the summer of 2024. It’s not totally unprecedented to get a themed bar at the Disney parks, though there’s never been anything quite like The Beak and Barrel.

Disney has stated that this new bar will act as a companion to the dark ride that inspired it, expanding the story of Pirates of the Caribbean even further.

The new bar will feature several seating areas, the largest of which is a former mess hall for Spanish soldiers known simply as “The Mess.” Long tables will also be placed throughout the room, allowing pirates, both friends and strangers, to enjoy each other’s company.

The room is accentuated with nautical-inspired details like a large anchor, as well as wax candles. Patrons will be able to grab a drink at the large bar on one side of the room, which is cobbled together from salvaged parts from a shipwreck. All kinds of drinks can be found here, including an Enchanted Rum Bottle, which was gifted to Merry by Tia Dalma, a major character in Disney’s live-action film franchise.

Patrons will also be able to explore the Captain’s Quarters, which offer a taste of the finer life. This area was once the living space of the Spanish Comandante. Above the fireplace, several ships in bottles can be seen mounted. Guests are warned to keep an eye out, as these ships have been known to come alive, hinting that there will be dynamic elements throughout the bar.

