Disney Erases Problematic Attraction After Nearly 15 Years of Silence – Is This the End?

After nearly 15 years, Disney marks the potential end of a classic attraction.

The Disney theme parks are constantly changing and evolving, with new rides, attractions, and experiences opening up fairly consistently. This is especially true for Walt Disney World, which has received numerous upgrades over the last five years. From high-tech thrill rides like the recent Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to exciting new dining and shopping locations, a trip to Disney World can feel daunting given how much there is to do.

This extends to Disney’s international theme parks as well, with Disneyland Paris currently experiencing one of its most exciting and transformative periods ever. However, in the midst of all this excitement, one attraction has been erased from the French resort after almost 15 years.

Disneyland Paris Removes References to Mark Twain Riverboat From Website

In a surprising update, all references to Disneyland Paris’ Mark Twain Riverboat have been erased from the resort’s website. Disneyland Paris initially featured two riverboats, with the Mark Twain one being based on the original one found at Disneyland in California. The other boat, named the Molly Brown after a survivor of the Titanic, has remained operational, whereas the Mark Twain boat has been closed since 2011.

To say the Mark Twain Riverboat desperately needs TLC would be an understatement, with the boat becoming an infamous part of Disneyland Paris. In 2018, Disneyland Paris announced its intention to completely renovate the boat, though nothing ever happened, possibly due to the COVID-19 outbreak just a few years later, in 2020.

The Molly Brown was rebuilt from scratch in 2020, but due to reported budget issues, the Mark Twain Riverboat was never renovated, remaining drydocked for the last 14 years. Many had assumed the ship would one day return, though this now seems unlikely, with mention of the riverboat vanishing from the Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing webpage.

Up until recently, the site referenced the Mark Twain Riverboat. This page has since been updated, removing any mention of the boat, indicating Disneyland Paris may have finally decided to give up on its Mark Twain Riverboat.

This is certainly an interesting development considering Disney is set to tear down a Mark Twain-themed attraction in Florida. In 2024, Disney held its D23 conference, announcing a number of theme park projects and overhauls. This included the announcement of a new Cars-themed area coming to its Magic Kingdom theme park. Concept art (seen above) showed off an attraction similar to Radiator Springs Racers, only this time, offering guests the chance to go “off-roading.”

This announcement was met with excitement, though it also caused a lot of controversy. To make way for this new expansion, Disney will be closing Magic Kingdom’s Tom Sawyer Island. Not only will this man-made island be going away, but so will Magic Kingdom’s artificial waterways known as the Rivers of America.

This is perhaps one of the biggest decisions Disney has made regarding one of its theme parks, as the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island have a direct impact on how Magic Kingdom looks and feels. This decision has become quite controversial, even leading to fan-created petitions and campaigns online.

It’s not surprising that Disney would want to move away from Tom Sawyer Island and, in turn, Mark Twain, with the company trying its hardest to be as uncontroversial and non-problematic as possible in recent years.

While Disneyland Paris isn’t confirmed to be losing its Mark Twain Riverboat just yet, it’s certainly an interesting time for Disney to reassess the attraction.

What do you think about Tom Sawyer Island at Magic Kingdom? Will you miss it?