Disneyland Adds New Entry Policy for Millions, Rules Now Public

There’s nothing like that first step into Disneyland—the music, the excitement, the buzz of Main Street U.S.A. But before you grab a churro or head to your favorite ride, you’ll first notice that something at the gates has changed: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have overhauled their entry process.

Where You’ll Enter (and How That’s Changed)

Both parks still share the same esplanade entry area, but those familiar turnstiles? Gone. In their place are sleek, more accessible digital gates. Whether you’re heading to Space Mountain or Radiator Springs Racers, your day now starts with a scan and a smile—literally.

The Easiest Ways to Enter the Parks

You’ve got options beyond the front gate if you’re staying on-site or using the Monorail. Here’s where else you can get in:

Monorail from Downtown Disney drops you off in Tomorrowland if you have a Disneyland reservation.

Grand Californian Hotel guests can walk directly into Disney California Adventure near Grizzly Peak.

Pixar Place Hotel guests can use a newer entrance near Goofy’s Sky School from 30 minutes before park opening until noon.

What the New Gates Are Like

These entry points are ADA-compliant and designed to keep things moving. Here’s the drill:

Scan your ticket or pass. Tap the camera icon to take a quick selfie—it’s used to link your photo to your ticket. The gates swing open, and you’re in!

The system adjusts automatically for guests of all heights, so no need to hoist up the kids or crouch down awkwardly.

Can You Use the Disneyland App or MagicBand+?

Yes, and you should! Just load your tickets into the app or tap your MagicBand+ at the gate. The Disneyland app also gives you real-time info like ride waits and mobile order availability—basically, it’s your park survival guide.

Bringing a Toddler?

Children under 3 don’t need a ticket or reservation. Anyone 3 and up will follow the scan-and-snap process at the gate.

Look for a Disney Touch at the Gates

Here’s a fun detail: as you enter, animated clips play on nearby screens—Mickey Mouse welcomes you into Disneyland, while Oswald the Lucky Rabbit greets you at California Adventure. It’s a subtle but charming way to start the day.

What About Re-Entry?

Heading out for a nap or meal and coming back later? No problem. You’ll re-enter the same way: scan your ticket, and you’re good to go, provided your reservation is still valid for the day.

Coming Soon: More Magic

This new entry experience is just the beginning. Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebration kicks off May 16, and you can expect returning entertainment like “Paint the Night,” new shows like “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!,” themed food, exclusive merch, and a fresh look at fan-favorite areas like Downtown Disney.