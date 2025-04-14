‘Back to the Future’ Actor Returning for Remake of 1985 Film, Several Cast Members Revealed

Back to the Future (1985) is one of the most iconic films of all time. Starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the sci-fi comedy classic follows charismatic teen Marty McFly as he travels from 1985 to 1955 using a DeLorean built by his best friend, the eccentric Doc Brown.

The film enjoyed two sequels and also spawned a multi-media franchise that includes comic books, video games, theme park attractions, cartoons, and more.

Talks of a reboot of the original 1985 film have circulated for many years, and while there are no signs of such a project ever happening (thankfully), technically speaking, the beloved classic from director Robert Zemeckis has already been remade.

Written by Bob Gale, the co-writer and co-producer of the films, with music by original composer Alan Silvestri, Back to the Future: The Musical is a stage remake of the 1985 film, featuring an all-new (and ever-changing) cast and several alterations to the original story.

Now, it has been confirmed that one of the actors from the original West End version of the show will be reprising their role. Roger Bart has been announced as one of the two lead stars of the Australian Back to the Future: The Musical, West End Theater has reported.

Bart, who has played Doc Emmett Brown in both the West End and Broadway versions of the critically acclaimed, award-winning show, will be leading an-all new Australian cast in the upcoming production, which will premiere at Sydney’s Lyric Theater this September.

Though best known for his role in the TV drama Desperate Housewives, Bart steals the show as the time-traveling scientist; the only character on stage who feels like a creative departure from his silver-screen counterpart yet at the same time embodies the same zest and spirit.

Joining Bart as part of the new Australian Back to the Future: The Musical lineup are Ashleigh Rubenach as Lorraine Baines, Emma Feliciano as Jennifer Parker, Thomas McGuane as Biff Tannen, Ethan Jones as George McFly, Javon Smith as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Anton Berezin as Mr. Strickland, and Troy Sussman as standby Doc Brown.

According to the article, the role of Marty McFly won’t be announced until June. So far, the character of Marty has been played by Olly Dobson, Casey Likes, Vasco Emauz, and Caden Brauch across the West End, Broadway, and North America productions.

“We are thrilled to have the esteemed and brilliant Roger Bart join our incredible Australian cast,” producer John Frost, of Crossroads Live Australia, said in a statement. “He has enthralled West End and Broadway audiences, so we can’t wait for Aussies to witness his interpretation of Doc on our shores.”

“I was blown away by the level of local talent that came through our audition room doors in Sydney,” director John Rando said. “Back to the Future is a pop culture sensation, and I couldn’t be more confident that we’ve assembled a cast that will do this story justice.”

Where Can I Watch Back to the Future: The Musical?

Back to the Future: The Musical will play at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from September 26.

The show is playing in London until January next year. The Broadway show is now closed, however, the North American tour is running until mid-2025. New productions are being planned for Japan, Germany, and aboard the Royal Caribbean International’s ship Star of the Seas. For more information, visit the official Back to the Future: The Musical website.

Have you seen Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments!