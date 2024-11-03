Robert Zemeckis Breaks Silence on ‘Back to the Future Part 4’

Robert Zemeckis recently spoke out about a potential Back to the Future Part 4.

Talks of a fourth film in the Back to the Future series have circulated for decades. Since Back to the Future Part III eloquently wrapped up the trilogy in 1990, audiences have wondered whether the franchise’s creative duo, director/writer Robert Zemeckis and writer/producer Bob Gale, will ever helm, or even allow, another installment.

However, the pair have gone on record numerous times over the years to condemn the idea of another movie, whether it’s a sequel or a reboot. Still, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning, with Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland’s name being thrown around quite a bit as a potential Michael J Fox replacement in recent years.

Back to the Future leads Michael J Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), on the other hand, are all for another movie.

While Fox said in an interview with Variety last year, “Do what you want, it’s your movie–I got paid already”, Lloyd is keen to reprise his role as Doc Brown, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that he “would love to do Doc again, no question.” However, both actors agree that a female-led reboot could work.

But while there are no plans for another film in the series, the trilogy has been followed by other installments, including the Back to the Future animated series (1991–1991), “Back to the Future: The Video Game” (2010), and Back to the Future: The Musical, which is currently playing in the West End in London, on Broadway in New York City, and throughout North America.

There was also a long-running comic book series with IDW Publishing.

Still, there are no plans for another Back to the Future movie. And if you’ve heard anything contrary to that fact in recent times, director/writer Robert Zemeckis cleared the air in a recent interview with Josh Horrowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Watch the video below:

When asked about a potential fourth film in the series, Zemeckis sets the record straight, saying, “We always felt that this was enough and that it had to just live with it being the three movies.” He also said that Back to the Future: The Musical “is more of a companion to the movies than a remake of the movie,” adding that “it’s a celebration of the [original] movie.”

Horrowitz then asks the writer/director if Universal Pictures frequently ask him if he’d be open to a fourth movie. Zemeckis confirms that he’s approached on occasion, but that the response to the studio is that Back to the Future 4 “just isn’t in the cards.”

Would you like to see another Back to the Future movie? Let us know in the comments down below!