‘Back to the Future’ Confirms New Cast, but Who’s Playing Marty in the Movie Reboot?

Back to the Future has just confirmed its brand-new cast, but who’s playing Marty McFly in the movie reboot?

Talks of a new Back to the Future movie will likely continue until the end of time. The odds of seeing Michael J Fox, 63, and Christopher Lloyd, 85, reprise their roles as Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown, respectively, are about the same as the odds of time travel being invented.

While they could be replaced with new actors, or even “de-aged” using movie magic, both of these scenarios would likely be met with animosity from diehard fans. Besides, creators Bob Gale (writer/producer) and Robert Zemeckis (writer/director) have already condemned the idea of a new film.

As such, we may never get a new Back to the Future movie reboot or sequel — which is probably a good thing given how such films often turn out (2016’s Ghostbusters reboot should remain a cautionary tale) — but we do have Back to the Future: The Musical (2020), which, in many ways, feels like the safest possible retelling.

Based on the 1985 movie, Back to the Future: The Musical sees Hill Valley teen Marty McFly travel through time in Doc Emmett Brown’s DeLorean, going from 1985 to 1955, where he must ensure that his parents meet and fall in love, or risk never existing in the first place!

Back to the Future Retelling

The production, which debuted in Manchester, UK in 2020, became so popular that it quickly made its way over to Broadway and Tokyo, and is now also enjoying a North American tour. Meanwhile, the London version is still wowing guests at the Adelphi Theater.

Naturally, every version of Back to the Future: The Musical has seen many actors come and go, especially in the leading roles, Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown (although one of the most notable performances is Roger Bart’s Doc, who’s still part of the Broadway production).

So, the cast for stage plays is ever-changing — that’s just the nature of the beast — so it’s no surprise that the West End’s Back to the Future: The Musical is now set to introduce some fresh faces to its lineup again, which includes a brand-new Marty McFly actor.

Per London Theater, the show welcomes Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, CJ Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tanne, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly, and Vasco Emauz as Marty McFly (with Ellis Kirk as an alternate Marty).

Cory English reprises his role as Doc Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Lee Ormsby as Strickland (and alternate Doctor Brown), and Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly. Several other actors from the previous productions will also return to the ensemble.

Back to the Future Movie Reboot

But who’s playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movie reboot?

Well, there are currently no Back to the Future projects — whether on the big screen or the small screen, reboot or sequel — in development, so you can breathe a sigh of relief. However, should one end up happening (never say never), we have a few suggestions as to who might be worthy enough to follow in the footsteps of the great Michael J Fox.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland’s name has been thrown in the ring numerous times when it comes to recasting the beloved Michael J Fox. While Holland certainly has that wide-eyed wonder one would need to pull off Marty McFly in the Back to the Future reboot, we think he’s best off sticking to Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who’s seen plenty of alternate timelines in recent years.

Timothée Chalamet

Whether or not rising star Timothée Chalamet is your cup of hot chocolate, the Wonka and Dune actor keeps going from strength to strength. But does he have the charm to pull off a lovable teen like Marty McFly? Perhaps, but he might already be too famous to don the self-tying sneakers. As such, we think a (marginally) lesser-known star would be best suited.

Gaten Matarazzo

Enter Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo. While the young actor is obviously a household name by this point, he still hasn’t had his breakthrough moment on the big screen. With the fifth and final season of the long-running hit Netflix sci-fi horror series looming, the time is ripe for Matarazzo to step into a new franchise. Preferably one involving hoverboards.

McKenna Grace

Why should Marty McFly be male, though? Even Michael J Fox himself thinks it’s high-time for the time-traveling Hill Valley teen to be portrayed by a female actor. If this ends up happening, we can’t think of a more suitable candidate than McKenna Grace, who’s already starred in two Ghostbusters movies, meaning she’s a pro at handling iconic ’80s franchises!

Grab your ticket to see Back to the Future: The Musical now before you’re “outta time”!

Have you seen Back to the Future: The Musical? If so, would you like to see any of the Marty McFly or Doc Brown actors play those characters in a movie reboot or sequel? Let us know down below!